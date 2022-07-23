Parents of students attending burnt-out St. George’s High School asked to visit MOE to facilitate placement

Latest update July 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 23, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education (MOE) in a notice on Friday, invited parents of students attending the burnt-out St. George’s High School to visit the Department of Education from Monday July 25, to facilitate the placement of the students for the new academic year.
From Monday, the parents can participate in a registration process which will ensure the students be accommodated at another school for the new school year.
On Wednesday, a fire of unknown origin ravaged through the wooden top-half of the school. A teacher and six students were able to escape unharmed from the school before it was completely engulfed in flames thanks to an alert cleaner who noticed smoke coming from a classroom and raised an alarm.
This publication had reported that speaking with reporters on the scene of the fire, the teacher, Miss Juliet Mattis, related how she and her students were able to escape unharmed from the building, which is situated in the heart of the city behind the St. George’s Cathedral.
She first disclosed, “I was doing reading with them, because reading is a problem with the transition class and so I was doing some extra reading session with them even though school has closed…” The teacher added, “We were resuming the second half of the day’s reading programme and then I got a call from the cleaner that there is smoke in a room…”
According to her, the smoke was emitting from the Social Studies Head of Department room sometime after 13:00hrs. She stated that after the cleaner informed her of the smoke, “I told everybody immediately to grab everything and let’s get out of the building and so we did just that. I didn’t remember where my key was because my vehicle was in the compound but thank God, eventually I was able to find it in a bag because I was so confused.”
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn were on the scene of the fire.
During an interview with reporters, Minister Manickchand had stated that as a result of the fire, hundreds of students are now displaced. She noted that while space is a major issue, particularly in Georgetown, her ministry will have to find accommodation for the now displaced 421 students.
For its part, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in a statement noted that around 13:25hrs, the GFS received a call about a fire at the St. George’s High School. As such, six water tenders from the Central, Alberttown, Campbellville and West Ruimveldt fire stations were dispatched to the location.
According to the statement, the school was destroyed, with only a few items being saved. Notably, investigations are ongoing by the Fire Prevention Department to ascertain the cause of the fire.
Jul 23, 2022Kaieteur News – Mark Royden Williams called “Smallie”, who is on death row for killing 12 persons during the massacre in Bartica, Region Seven, was on Friday found guilty of the 2008 murder...
Jul 23, 2022
Jul 23, 2022
Jul 23, 2022
Jul 23, 2022
Jul 23, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have argued on this page since March 2020 that the worst rigged election in the British West Indies... more
Kaieteur News – The driver drove to the parking spot, aligned the vehicle into one of the lanes and then shut the engine... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The fight for the post of leader of the ruling Conservative Party in Britain... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]