NSC makes good on President Ali’s promise to GCF

– presents $1.5m to Chess Olympiad team

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF), on July 1, made a courtesy call to His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana and Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr., at State House.

The delegation included GCF’s President, Frankie Farley and members of the Olympiad team scheduled to represent Guyana at the 44th International Chess Olympiad, which is set to take place at Poonjeri Village in Mamallapuram, India from July 28 to August 10.

Dr. Ali had pledged the Government’s assistance and support for the team to compete in India and promised continued support in further advancing the sport for persons with special needs across Guyana.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) made good on Dr. Ali’s promise as Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, handed over a cheque worth $1.5m to the GCF yesterday to assist in the team’s journey to India.

Ninvalle wished the team well and urged them to be good ambassadors for the sport and their country.

He reminded that the present component of the NSC is most responsive, accessible and generous. GCF President Frankie Farley expressed gratitude to the Government of the Guyana for their support.

The team comprises of five males and five females; Taffin Khan, Loris Nathoo, Anthony Drayton, Roberto Neto and Ethan Lee will participate in the Open Tournament, while Sasha Shariff, Pooja Lam, Jessica Callender, Anaya Lall and Nellisha Johnson will participate in the Women’s Category.