New Merchant Bank to increase companies’ access to financing

Kaieteur News – With the launch of the New Hayven Merchant Bank, local businesses are expected to have greater access to various forms of financing so that they can be more competitive in their pursuit of opportunities the oil boom has created.

At the launch of the bank on Thursday evening, which was hosted at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Guyanese Business Professor and Financial Analyst, Floyd Haynes, pledged his bank’s support to small businesses by creating various forms of financial opportunities.

Haynes highlighted that while Guyana is now more than ever poised for great opportunities, lack of financing for businesses has been an issue hampering their competitiveness.

“There has never been a time in the history of Guyana when there are more opportunities for Guyanese and Guyanese business,” Haynes said. He added that what is missing in the equation is the ability to finance ventures, “the ability to bring much needed capital to help finance this kind of growth, expansion, transformation and none of that could happen without the much needed finance…”

As such, he noted that his intentions are to bring capital to help finance growth and development in Guyana and bridge the current gap.

In his address, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, Kurt Kisto, explained that the institution aims to create value for its clients by providing investment services with innovative solutions – utilising international strategies to connect them with the local opportunities and ensure all dealings are grounded in integrity, honesty and fairness.

He added that with an array of investment services, the merchant bank will facilitate solutions through management, thereby building meaningful and sustainable partnerships between Guyana, the Caribbean and international markets.

Kisto said too that with first-hand knowledge of the country’s socio-economic realities, and the growth trajectory, New Hayven is positioned to aid Guyana’s development. “It is, therefore, our vision to be the merchant bank of first choice. Delivering impact and value for investors and clients and serving as a catalyst for positive change for the country and the people of Guyana,” Kisto added.

The merchant bank is located at Lot 304 Church Street, Georgetown. The bank is a non-deposit-taking institution that will facilitate various forms of financing opportunities capital for business growth and development.

The institutions range of services include asset management; wealth management; equity, debt and investment financing solutions; invoice factoring; investment banking, which is an acquisition advisory service; leasing real estate development; financing solutions, and, importantly, offering investment opportunities for all to participate in the country’s economic growth.

In attendance of the launch of the bank was President Irfaan Ali, and in his address, he welcomed the financial aid the new merchant bank will create. He noted that as a financial institution, the New Hayven Merchant Bank will provide the capital needed to advance local development.