Leh GuySuCo produce mo food

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – GuySuCo providing land fuh housing and fuh build international hotel but dem sugar workers can’t get wuk in East Demerara. De sugar corporation producing de sugar but dem nah selling it retail suh dat dem gan mek extra profit.

De Agriculture Ministry talk how much swamp shrimp produce since dem private people start fuh set up fishponds. Wah dem nah explain is how come a bucket of de same swamp shrimp selling fuh $22,000, when in de past when dem gat a glut, it use to sell fuh $9,000 a bucket.

Dem overseas Guyanese does buy all de swamp shrimp fuh carry back to America. Suh dem always gat a high demand fuh de shrimp.

Dem sugar estates gat miles ah canals. Why dem can’t clean dem canals near dem abandoned lands and use dem fuh cultivate de swamp shrimp and mek GuySuCo earn some of de big bucks wah dem private farmers earning.

De Coal-a-Shun bin talk bout turning de sugar estates into food corporations. With de price of food today pon de market, is time de Pee Pee Pee implement wah de Coal-a-Shun fail to do. Is time dem sugar industry start produce shrimp, fish, livestock and vegetables and sell dem to de public.

Dem boys read bout how much billion it gan cost to relocate de Enmore Packaging Plant. Dem boys wan know: How much billions de sugar corporation getting fuh rent out de old packaging facility at Enmore?

Instead of de Opposition trying fuh debate motion bout Su, dem should be asking question bout de rent wah de guvament getting fuh de workshop. But den again is dem friends and family involve.

Talk half. Leff half.