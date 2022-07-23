Health Ministry records 80 new COVID-19 infections

Kaieteur News – From approximately 585 COVID-19 tests conducted, the Ministry of Health on Friday reported that it recorded 80 new cases across the country within the last 24 hours. The new infections now bring the total number of confirmed cases to 69,332.

The Ministry via its dashboard reported that five patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 33 persons are in institutional isolation, 914 are in home isolation and four are in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 67,112 persons have recovered from the virus.