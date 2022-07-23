Govt. shade house initiative expanding in schools

Kaieteur News – A number of schools across Guyana will benefit from government’s expanding shade house initiative, through the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) article, the shade house is a design which is covered by a woven material to allow sunlight, air and moisture to flow through the gaps in the material. It was reported that while farming technology is not new to Guyana, shaded cultivation is one way in which crops can be protected from the effects of climate change.

During an interview with DPI, NAREI’s Chief Executive Officer, Jagnarine Singh underscored that one of the agency’s present mandates is to ensure the agriculture sector is developed in a scientific way, and through this, production and productivity are increased. He said that the move to introduce the technique into schools will expose students to climate smart technology that requires less labour, and promotes year-round food production.

“We want our youths to experience modern agriculture. There are many opportunities in agriculture, and they do not have to be labour intensive. Agriculture is not a punishment but a rewarding venture. Gone are the days where a farmer has to be bending over for hours and then count losses during a flood,” he relayed.

DPI reported that the shade house initiative established in schools complements government’s Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP) that targets youths.

It was President, Irfaan Ali, who launched the AIEP flagship programme in January. He had asserted that the project will stimulate and promote significant economic growth in the lives of young agriculturists.

Notably, Cummings Lodge Secondary School, East Coast Demerara is one of several learning facilities already benefitting from this initiative. The shade house is managed by the students who plant crops including lettuce, cauliflower, tomatoes, peppers, and pak choi. The crops are sold to students, teachers and members of the community.