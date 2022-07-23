Essequibo reeling at 29-6 replying to Demerara’s 96

GCB’s U-19 Inter-County 2-day Tournament…

On another day of low scores on an LBI track which again favoured the bowlers mixed with a sandy outfield, Essequibo were 29-6 from 23 overs in reply to Demerara’s disappointing 96 all out on day one of the GCB’s second round U-19 two-day Inter-County Tournament.

Ronaldo Phillips top scored with 28 with two sixes while Sachin Balgobin made 23 for Demerara.

However, only Nicholas Shiopersad (13) and Anthon Lim (12) were the other batters to reach double figures as Aryan Persaud (3-23), Jarrad Allicock (3-35) and Joash Charles (2-13) were the best bowlers for Essequibo.

Allicock is unbeaten on 10 from 69 balls after batting for 66 minutes and will want to add to that score as batters on both sides have struggled to find fours due to heavy sand on the field.