Cop stoned by canter driver loses eye

– suspect released on $400,000 bail

Kaieteur News – Lance Corporal, Rickland Edmondson who was stoned to his right eye with a brick by a canter driver during an arrest last week, will no longer be able to see from that eye.

This is according to Commander for Regional Division Three, Assistant Commissioner, Mahendra Siwnarine, who provided an update on the rank’s condition yesterday.

As reported, the incident reportedly took place around 18:15hrs on July 16, in the Anna Catherina area located on the West Coast of Demerara.

According to a police report, the Lance Corporal told investigators that he was on traffic duty along the Anna Catherina Public Road when he saw Daniel Singh acting in a suspicious manner while driving his canter. He proceeded to stop the canter and asked Singh to produce the relevant legal documents for operating the vehicle. Instead of complying, the suspect allegedly drove away.

Edmondson said he started his motorcycle and chased behind Singh until they arrived at his (Singh) home. While trying to apprehend the suspect there, the man’s relatives came out to prevent the arrest.

At this point, Edmondson alleged that Singh picked up a brick and pelted same to his right eye. He was injured and forced to release the man. Singh and his relatives entered their home and locked the doors while a bleeding Edmondson had to wait on an anti-crime patrol unit to rescue him.

They took him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital for treatment and doctors there transferred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted in the male surgical ward. According to police, Edmondson had to do a CT scan for the injury he received.

Singh was later arrested while his canter truck was taken and lodged at the Leonora Police Station.

On July 20, last, 22-year-old Singh made his first court appearance at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zamina Ali Seepaul where he was charged with felonious wounding.

Singh was not required to plead to the charge and was later released on $400,000 bail.

He is expected to return to court on August 17, 2022.