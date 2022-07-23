Body of unidentified man found on America Street

Latest update July 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 23, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police investigators are currently trying to identify a man who was found dead on Friday at Lot 16 America Street, Georgetown.
The discovery was made around 01:20hrs. The investigators reportedly questioned a number of persons in the area, but no-one knew him or had an idea of what had happened to him.
However, investigators plan on reviewing CCTV footage from nearby security cameras in the area to trace the dead man’s last movements.
Police described him as a medium built East Indian man with brown complexion. They averaged his height to be 5 feet 8 inches and reported that he was clad in black t-shirt a and pair of blue, short pants.
Crime scene experts said the man’s body bore no marks of violence. Investigations continue.
