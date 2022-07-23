Beharry Group takes T&T partner to provide subsea services in oil sector

By: Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – With the aim of developing local skills for the emerging oil sector, Beharry Group of Companies teamed up with Trinidadian based – Subsea Specialist Limited to launch a joint venture that provides the offshore industry with world-class subsea support services.

Being the majority shareholder, Beharry Group together with Subsea Specialist formed Caribbean Subsea Specialist Inc. (CSSI) which describes itself as being one of the leading providers of technical subsea services, subsea equipment and competency management to the Caribbean offshore market.

Caribbean Subsea Specialist Inc. which was incorporated in Guyana in late 2017, on Thursday at the Pegasus Hotel held its official launching.

At the launching, the company’s Operations Director, Dylan Galt said that while the company is in process of being fully local content compliant through certification, the goal really is to have CSSI be a 100 percent Guyanese managed and Guyanese employed.

He related that some of the key services the company offers are ROV (remotely operated vehicles) services, commercial diving services and logistics and procurement services.

Galt noted that Subsea Specialist Trinidad which is the minority shareholder have been investing tremendously in getting the company up and running. Already some US$75,000 has been invested in getting local Guyanese trained and getting the necessary equipment in place to get the operations going.

“We have been investing the money in getting the company up and running and training local Guyanese guys in ROV which was done twice in the last couple years and we actually are planning and doing a diving training for commercial divers in Guyana until the next few months. So we have been talking to some of our local Guyanese divers companies to get the guys train up and ready to work again in oil and gas industry,” he related.

Embracing Guyana’s local content drive, Galt had mentioned that this is something that they have been fighting for in Trinidad. According to him, Trinidad has a document of sorts but there is no law like what exits in Guyana.

Galt shared that Caribbean Subsea came about on the heels of past relationships and that the partnership with Beharry Group has been a strategic and symbiotic one. “Couple of our Directors have realized that it would be a good fit and he (Beharry) saw the value that our team from Trinidad brings to the table with the experience that they have under their belt and it’s been a really good symbiotic relationship so far in bringing it all together and getting everything going,” Galt highlighted.

With a host of services to offer in Guyana’s oil sector, Galt mentioned that a priority for the firm is to get Guyanese equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge to take charge of the industry.

Already, he noted that they have held training which allowed for approximately 13 local persons to learn ROVs services. In the near future, he said they are looking to train personnel in commercial diving. In providing training they have partnered with Offshore Innovators Guyana Inc. and Coast Foundation Ocean Exploration.