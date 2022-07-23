Avinash Rajkumar added to Demerara U-19 Squad without DCB’s selectors knowledge

It is often said that, ‘the more the things change, the more they remain the same’.

Yesterday at the GCB’s controlled LBI facility on the East Coast of Demerara, several eyebrows were raised when West Demerara’s Avinash Rajkumar was named in starting X1 that faced Essequibo in the second round of the GCB’s U-19 Inter-County tournament.

The surprise was caused by his inclusion in the 14-man squad that was named by the selectors without the knowledge of the DCB’s selection panel led by former Guyana Medium pacer, Rodrick Lovell.

When contacted, the 50-year-old Lovell, who took four wickets in two First-Class matches in 1998, expressed surprise and disgust with the inclusion of the additional player.

“We (selection panel) are unaware that another player was added to the 14 we picked and more surprised that he made the final eleven,” Lovell disclosed.

The three players left out to accommodate Rajkumar, were obviously disappointed knowing that no trial matches will be played before the national team is picked for the Regional U-19 Championship.

Rajkumar, who batted at number 10 yesterday, made one as Demerara were bowled for 96. (Sean Devers)