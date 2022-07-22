Top Trinidadian trainer set to arrive in Guyana today for Guyana Cup

Kaieteur News – Another member of the Guyana Cup horseracing contingent is expected to arrive today for preparation work for the much anticipated event. The Jumbo jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee welcomes retired racing correspondent, Glen Mohammed who has been involved in the sport of horseracing for over 40 years. He is a trainer/owner and bloodstock agent who has imported horses from Ocala, Florida, and Caymanas Park and Jamaica. As a de facto Ambassador he has the live wire for shipping horses for leading Guyanese owners, Nasrudeen Mohamed, Thurbhuwan Jagdeo and the late Sharif.

He continues to ship the majority of horses from Trinidad and Tobago to Guyana. As a Racing Correspondent he has covered several Breeders Cup events in the USA and covered the only Breeders Cup event to be held outside the USA. It was held at the Woodbine racecourse, Canada in 1996 when Alphabet Soup defeated the great Cigar. He also covered the 2006 Kentucky Derby, rich Superstakes race which is run off at Caymanas Park, Jamaica, and the highly regarded Barbadian Gold Cup, Bridgetown. He has travelled to Ascot, England to witness the sport.

He was President of Trinidad and Tobago’s Racehorse Trainers Association (RTA) and has trained several top horses. He continues to train horses presently, and will be sending across two of his charges Memories, which will be handled by his son Shaun Mohammed, a regular to Guyanese shores, and Color of Sacrifice to compete in the Derby on Guyana Cup Day.

When contacted via cellular phone Mr. Glen Mohammed explained, “After the invitation from owner and entrepreneur, Nasrudeen ‘Junior’ Mohamed to share my experience as a trainer and as an executive, I immediately accepted the offer. I possess extensive knowledge in rules and race day running of the sport and is no stranger to the racing fraternity in Guyana. It will be my pleasure to work alongside fellow Guyanese to guide them is such a large event. Adding structure will be difficult for the fraternity to accept so therefore the method of approach must be accurate.”

The journey has begun to the biggest Horse Racing Event in the Caribbean carded for Sunday 14th August at the Rising Sun turf Club. Over GUY$30,000,000 in cash and prizes are to be won so this year the competition is expected to be stiff. Get there before noon to avoid the rush and remember indoor parking is available for over 500 cars. Let’s all join together for this spectacular presentation, Guyana Cup 2022!

This event was made possible by Kris Jagdeo Contracting, through our title sponsor Banks DIH and supporting sponsors Guinness, XM Rum, Smirnoff Vodka, Hop House 13, Johnny Walker, S. Jagmohan, A&R Security, Progressive Travel Agency, Auto Toy Store, Vals Construction, Air services, Anand Ramchan’s Auto Body, Kings Jewelry World, K&P Project Management, Asif Auto Spares, Yellow Mines, Avinash Contracting, JS Guyana, Aronco, BM Soat, Club Neutraal, Japarts, AJM Enterprise & Jumbo Jet.