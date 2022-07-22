Sugar get bitter

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys nah lining up fuh no sugar. Dem boys can live without sugar. Dem boys dacta tell he fuh live without sugar and dat is best fuh he.

But Guyanese like sugar. Dem does pack dem tea in de morning with nuff sugar. Dem does like mek swank or wah some people does call sugar wata. Dem does like put sugar in de pepper pot and in pumpkin.

Sugar nah good fuh yuh, suh wan old lady did tell dem boys. Suh dem boys nah gan bother whether sugar short or not. Dem boys drinking dem tea without sugar.

People lining up outside de Guyana Marketing Corporation fuh buy package sugar. Dem boys hear dem selling each person 8lbs. Unless yuh mekkin confectionery fuh sell, dem boys nah know why yuh need to be joinin line fuh sugar.

De best way fuh end de sugar shortage is nat to eat any sugar or sugar-based products for one week. Keep off de sweet fuh one week and de shortage gan end. De price gan drop back to G$160 per lb. It might even fall lower because nuff ah dem shop nah like keep bag sugar too long.

De biggest joke is dat dem sugar workers planning fuh go pon strike. Dem seh dem cutting de cane, dem loading de cane, dem grinding de cane and mekkin sugar and dem can’t get no sugar in de shop to buy.

Talk half and leff de sugar alone.