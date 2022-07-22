STR Wood Inc. contributes over $500k to support FIDE Chess Olympiad Team

Kaieteur News – STR Wood Inc. has sponsored in excess of half a million dollars towards Guyana’s participation at the 44TH FIDE Chess Olympiad hosted in Chennai, India, the birthplace of chess.

These funds will go towards the National Chess team’s participation in the auspicious event.

Throughout the first half of this year, Guyana’s top local chess players competed in an intensive series of tournaments for a chance to qualify to represent Guyana at the biennial event.

The selection process required that players secure top spots in a number of tournaments against competitors of all ages, experience and skill levels. The players’ performances were ranked through “Grand Prix points” that could only be earned by winning consistently.

The team that will compete in India from July 28th to August 10th is; CM Taffin Khan, FM Anthony Drayton, Ethan Lee, Roberto Neto, Loris Nathoo, Sasha Shariff, Pooja Lam, Anaya Lall, Jessica Callender and Nellisha Johnson.

This is the youngest chess team to ever represent Guyana, which is testament to the vigorous youth-focused chess programme that the Federation has worked tirelessly to implement over the course of the past year.

The fruits of the chess in schools training programme and Chesskid.com membership offered, paired with consistent opportunities for players to test their skills in a competitive arena has led to a noticeable rise in the skill level and performance of Guyana’s young chess players.

The Guyana Chess Federation expresses its sincerest gratitude to STR Wood Inc. for their generous contribution to support the National Team.

Corporate support from business entities like STR Wood Inc. has ensured that the team is able to put 100% of their focus into their preparation knowing that they can count on the support from the private sector.

STR Wood Inc. specializes in the harvesting and production all species of wood used in construction, bridge building, utility poles and the making furniture. STR Wood is an associate of STR Group.

The Group, through its associate companies, has been a proud sponsor of chess tournaments over the years, especially in the junior categories, in an effort to ensure chess remains accessible to Guyana’s youth.