Sports, Youth, Scouts enhancement on agenda as GPF and AMCHAM representatives holds meeting

Kaieteur News – The police are pushing ahead with plans to be more community oriented, especially with respect to sports youths and scouts groups. One such way is by collaborating with the private sector in the Resuscitation of the Sports, Youth, and Scout groups across the country.

Recently, Acting Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken and some members of his leadership team met with representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana (AMCHAM Guyana).

The meeting was held in the Commissioner’s Conference Room, Eve Leary Georgetown. Representing AMCHAM were Rajendra Singh and Matthew Phang.

One of the main emphasis, was to build partnership and encourage Police/Private Sector collaboration especially as it pertains to the development of youths sports and scouts’ groups.

Hicken expressed optimism that the partnership is going to aid the vision of the GPF, which he noted, will help in the overall effort and commitment to mold and shape the future of the youths.

He alluded to the plans and programmes the GPF has for youths across Guyana and encouraged the AMCHAM representatives to sell the vision of the Police Force, especially as it relates to community development.

He intoned that, “What the GPF is doing in terms of youth development is giving them a chance to have a better life and stay away from illicit activities. We are passionate in harnessing vulnerable youths and school dropouts and channel them properly in sports and other constructive activities.”

Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag.) Calvin Brutus emphasized the importance of youth development. He provided the AMCHAM representatives with a ‘needs assessment list’ and outline the programmes that the GPF intend to roll out as it relate to sports and youth development and empowerment.

He said the resuscitation of the Youth, Sports and Scout groups in every community is high on the GPF agenda.

The teams held discussions on the possible areas in which they can collaborate and how AMCHAN can lend support and engage in a partnership.