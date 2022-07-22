Six matches played on opening night

Snr CASA National Play-offs

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – The opening Evening of the three-night National play-offs in preparation for the upcoming Senior CASA Squash from August 20-28 in Jamaica saw six matches being contested on Wednesday at the Georgetown Club’s Squash Courts.

Two male and four female matches were contested on Court 1 and Court 2 as the South Americans began preparations to defend their title which was won in Guyana in 2019 before the Pandemic halted the Championships for two years.

This National Play-offs is being used to select Guyana’s team to travel to Reggie Country.

Before departing for the the Senior CASA, Team Guyana will be involved in a Camp at Coach Carl Ince’s Squash Court on his Farm on the Linden Highway.

Held five days after Guyana regained their junior CASA title by winning their 22nd overall title on home soil, these play-offs saw Micheal Alphonso and Kirstian Jeffery winning their men’s matches.

In the match-ups among the females, Akeila Wilshire, her sister Larrissa, Taylor Fernandes and Ashley DeGroot registered victories.

One of the competitive matches of Evening was the contest between Jeffery and Mohryan Baksh with the 15-year-old Baksh, playing excellent Squash against favourite Jeffery.

The pair went tooth and nail against each other as they played well executed drives and demonstrated good use of the Court as Baksh upset Jeffery in an entertaining first game 12-10.

However, Jeffery rebounded to take the next three games 11-2, 11-6, 11-5 in the only match of the Evening to go to four games.

In the other Men’s match, Alphonso defeated Steven Xavier in three straight games to win the match 11-1, 11-5, 11-1.

The southpaw Akeila Wilshire, the daughter of former Southern Caribbean Champion Garfield Wilshire and a part of the Wilshire clan of Caribbean U-19 Champion Shomari and Larrissa, who also won her game on Wednesday, beat Kirsten Gomes 11-8, 11-2, 11-8, while Larrissa easily deposed of Victoria Arjune 11-1, 11-2, 11-7.

Taylor Fernandes beat Rebecca Lowe 11-1, 11-5, 11-4, while Abosaide Cadagon, who lost the first game to Ashley DeGroot, 11-1, came out in game two fighting back and, with some entertaining rallies and smart drop shots, pushed DeGroot hard but in the end it was DeGroot who emerged victorious 16-14.

The close second game defeat seemed to sap the confidence out of Cadagon and the small gathering of mostly GSA members, watched as DeGroot dominated Cadagon 11-4 to win the match 3-nil.

The action was scheduled to continue last night with six more matches.