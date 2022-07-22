Police athletic season set to start on Sunday 24th July with two events

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) athletic season is set to start on Sunday with two events. First off the mark will be the Police road relay which is expected to have representatives from police divisions and departments.

The race will begin at 6:00hrs and will have five legs with the athletes consisting of four males and one female.

The race will begin from outside the Police Officer’s Mess at Eve Leary and proceed to the entrance of the University of Guyana access road before turning back to finish at its place of origin.

The first leg will be for 2 kilometers, the next legs will also be over two kilometers, those contesting the third leg will run for three kilometers, the fourth leg will be two kilometers while the females will finish the event with a one Kilometer stretch.

The Swimming championship will be held during the day at the National Aquatic Centre in Georgetown.

The athletic (track and field) and cycling championship is slated for 26th, 27th and 29th July at the Track and Field Centre at Leonora West Demerara. (Samuel Whyte)