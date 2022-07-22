Guyanese Bachan, Drakes lead West Coast Warriors to victory in NY

Latest update July 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 22, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Former Essequibo U19 players Yudisther Bachan and Travis Drakes struck half centuries to guide West Coast Warriors to a 57-run win over Falcons CC when the teams collided in the Deo and Sons 30 overs New York National Cricket League on Sunday.
The left handed Bachan struck six fours and three sixes in a top score of 71 not out off 59 balls, while Drakes hammered two fours and six sixes in a quick fire 60 off 34 balls as West Coast Warriors posted 261-5, batting first at Beach 32 Far Rockaway.
Cornelius Jaisingh supported with 34 not out, Surendra Ramcharitar made 33 and Ameer Singh 21; extras contributed 31 as Kapeshwar Jagdeo took 2-70.
Falcons CC responded with 204 all out in 29.5 overs. Opener Ryan Manickchan slammed 112 off 71 balls with six fours and 11 sixes, while Ucil Armstrong made 38 and Becham Ramraj 29. Javed Shafeek picked up four wickets while Rajin Rahoman two.
Jul 22, 2022Kaieteur News – Another member of the Guyana Cup horseracing contingent is expected to arrive today for preparation work for the much anticipated event. The Jumbo jet Thoroughbred Racing...
Jul 22, 2022
Jul 22, 2022
Jul 22, 2022
Jul 22, 2022
Jul 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – No one can even dare question the immense wealth, scientific/technological stardom and global power... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The fight for the post of leader of the ruling Conservative Party in Britain... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]