Guyanese Bachan, Drakes lead West Coast Warriors to victory in NY

Jul 22, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Former Essequibo U19 players Yudisther Bachan and Travis Drakes struck half centuries to guide West Coast Warriors to a 57-run win over Falcons CC when the teams collided in the Deo and Sons 30 overs New York National Cricket League on Sunday.

Yudisther Bachan

The left handed Bachan struck six fours and three sixes in a top score of 71 not out off 59 balls, while Drakes hammered two fours and six sixes in a quick fire 60 off 34 balls as West Coast Warriors posted 261-5, batting first at Beach 32 Far Rockaway.

Cornelius Jaisingh supported with 34 not out, Surendra Ramcharitar made 33 and Ameer Singh 21; extras contributed 31 as Kapeshwar Jagdeo took 2-70.

Falcons CC responded with 204 all out in 29.5 overs. Opener Ryan Manickchan slammed 112 off 71 balls with six fours and 11 sixes, while Ucil Armstrong made 38 and Becham Ramraj 29. Javed Shafeek picked up four wickets while Rajin Rahoman two.

 

 

 

