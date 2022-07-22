Govt. seeks $44.7B supplementary provision

– wants $3.4B more for ailing sugar industry

Kaieteur News- Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh tabled in the House on Thursday, a Paper for Supplementary Provision totalling $44,794,011,175. The breakdown shows current estimates totalling $12, 239,279,235 while capital estimates are $32,554,731,940.

In a breakdown of the foregoing sums being requested, it was observed that the Agriculture Ministry is seeking the House’s approval for approximately $5B. Of that amount, it wants to use $2B for operational expenses at the Guyana Sugar Corporation, $1.2B to support the work of the National Irrigation and Drainage Authority (NDIA), $44.1M to lend support to the Guyana Livestock Development Authority, along with $218M for the Mahaica Mahaicony-Abary Agricultural Development Authority.

Additionally, the government will soon seek the approval of the House for $1.4B for the provision of additional resourc

es for the ailing sugar industry.

If approved, a portion to the tune of $177M will also go towards supporting the government’s Black Belly Sheep project, while $300M would be used for the promotion of agricultural development initiatives, including support to fisherfolk.

Kaieteur News previously reported that CARICOM sisters, Guyana and Barbados, are partners on the Black Belly Sheep Initiative which was launched in March, last.

President Ali had shared that this new development will see land being allocated to selective groups in Guyana as well as to youths from Barbados.

President Ali had said, “We are setting aside 50 acres of land to be owned by young people as part of the Black Belly Sheep project in Guyana, 50 acres to be owned by persons with disability, 50 acres to be owned by single parents, women, and importantly, 50 acres that will be owned by your young people here in Barbados.”

The President added that the farms will be working together in an integrated way to supply the market in Barbados.

President Ali noted that the model Barbados and Guyana are building can be replicated for success across the entire region. For this to work efficiently and effectively, he had said, countries in the region cannot see themselves as competitors. He opined that CARICOM states must see themselves as a collective working together for one common goal and vision which is to give the best possible opportunity for prosperity to citizens at a sustainable cost.