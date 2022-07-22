Govt. seeking $333M to partner with Hess, Mount Sinai on healthcare initiative

Kaieteur News – While the Government of Guyana is accepting US$32M that would go toward a multi-year national healthcare initiative brought on by oil company, Hess Corporation, together with the New York-based, Mount Sinai Health System, the administration is seeking a $333M supplementary sum for the “provision of additional resources for collaborative initiatives with Mount Sinai International.”

On July 8, last, President Irfaan Ali announced the national healthcare initiative in collaboration with the Mount Sinai Health System, an internationally recognised healthcare provider, and Hess Corporation “to improve the quality of, and access to healthcare for the people of Guyana.” It was noted that the government would be working with the Mount Sinai team who will “advise and help develop high-quality primary care, specialised services in cardiology and oncology, and significant improvements at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.”

A press statement said that at State House, the president was joined by Dr. Jeremy Boal, Chief Clinical Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System, and John Hess, CEO of Hess Corporation, for the signing ceremony to establish the multi-year national healthcare initiative. He said that building the health infrastructure requires a holistic approach aimed at a human, systemic, institutional, infrastructural, technological, and cultural shift in achieving the goal of world-class healthcare.

CEO John Hess had said that, “Access to affordable and high-quality healthcare is central to the country’s vision for long-term, shared prosperity for the people of Guyana. We are proud to be part of the strategic partnership with the Government of Guyana and the Mount Sinai Health System to bring a brighter and healthier future for every Guyanese citizen now and for generations to come.”

Dr. Boal stated that, “We are honoured to work closely with the country of Guyana and Hess Corporation to advance healthcare services for the people of Guyana.” He said the team of experts in oncology, cardiovascular medicine, endocrinology, primary and preventative care, and operations will help develop high-quality services for the Guyanese people in partnership with Dr. Ali and key health and governmental stakeholders. “We are committed to working with healthcare leaders in Guyana to develop a healthcare system that ensures the highest possible level of health and well-being for the people of this country,” the doctor related.

A 40 plus-member team of leading healthcare experts from the Mount Sinai Health System, including Mount Sinai International and the Arnhold Institute of Global Health, arms of Mount Sinai dedicated to advancing the institution’s mission of delivering innovative, high-quality healthcare around the globe, will begin work this summer on implementation in partnership with the Government.