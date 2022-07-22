Latest update July 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Financial Bills laid to return almost $2B to mining sector

Jul 22, 2022 News

The mining sector falls under the purview of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC Photo)

 

Kaieteur News – The Fiscal Enactment Amendment Bill No. 2 of 2022 was on Thursday presented to the National Assembly by Senior Minister with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh.

The Bill seeks to give legislative effect to the commitments made by the government to the mining community during a meeting that was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at the end of May last. There, the administration promised relief for miners through a number of measures. These included the reduction of final tax from a maximum of 3.5 percent to 2.5 percent which would result in an estimated $1.4B being returned to the mining industry, and the removal of the 10 percent Tributors’ Tax that would benefit thousands of workers in the industry with $300 million expected to be returned to those who were paying this tax.

Minister Singh also presented to the House, the Value-Added Tax (No.3) Order 2022, which was gazetted earlier in July, removing Value Added Tax (VAT) on lubricating oil. This is a key input in not only the mining industry, but almost all the productive sectors.

In total, all measures, once implemented would see a total of $1.9 billion returned to the industry.

Also tabled, was the Value-Added Tax (No.2) Order 2022, which removed VAT on cement, cement board and sheet rock, in line with government’s vision for providing relief to citizens as well as to support the housing drive.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Top Trinidadian trainer set to arrive in Guyana today for Guyana Cup

Top Trinidadian trainer set to arrive in Guyana today for Guyana Cup

Jul 22, 2022

Kaieteur News – Another member of the Guyana Cup horseracing contingent is expected to arrive today for preparation work for the much anticipated event. The Jumbo jet Thoroughbred Racing...
Read More
STR Wood Inc. contributes over $500k to support FIDE Chess Olympiad Team

STR Wood Inc. contributes over $500k to support...

Jul 22, 2022

Sports, Youth, Scouts enhancement on agenda as GPF and AMCHAM representatives holds meeting

Sports, Youth, Scouts enhancement on agenda as...

Jul 22, 2022

Police athletic season set to start on Sunday 24th July with two events

Police athletic season set to start on Sunday...

Jul 22, 2022

Six matches played on opening night

Six matches played on opening night

Jul 22, 2022

Christianburg/Wismar, West Ruimveldt advance to final four

Christianburg/Wismar, West Ruimveldt advance to...

Jul 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

  •  So be it!

    Kaieteur News – As you get old, the feeling of nostalgia can grip you. You hold on the things which you remember from... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]