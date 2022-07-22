Latest update July 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Christianburg/Wismar, West Ruimveldt advance to final four

Kaieteur News – The die has been cast for the final four teams that remain in the Petra organized 2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament following the completion of the quarterfinal stage on Wednesday evening at the Ministry of Education Ground.

Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) dismantled Cummings Lodge 5 – 0 in the penultimate quarterfinal match, then North Ruimveldt was the last team to secure their spot in the semifinal round with a 3 – 0 win over West Ruimveldt.

On Sunday, July 24, the semifinalists engage in battle from 15:00 hrs as CWSS will face Golden Grove before North Ruimveldt tackle Dolphin from 17:00 hrs.

Wednesday opening match saw CWSS being led by Kemar McLauren who produced a marvelous hat-trick.

He opened the scoring in the 17th minute and followed up with goals in the 67th and 76th minutes while Demoll Warner and Kelvin Hintzen accounted for the other goals in the 35th and 69th minutes, respectively.

In the other match, a goal each in the first half from Omar Sam (7th), Akeem Perreira (21st) and Jevon Pluck (27th) was enough to advance to the next round for North Ruimveldt.

 

 

