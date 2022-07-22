9 firms vying to provide engineering services for East Bank road project

Kaieteur News – With plans underway to upgrade the road between Grove and Timehri on the East Bank of Demerara, nine firms have submitted expression of interest (EOI) to provide engineering services for the project.

The Ministry of Public Works project which opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPATAB) office on Thursday saw both local and foreign consultants vying to provide the services.

The nine bidders which included joint ventures are as follow: EGIS International & SRKN’gineering Limited; Exp Services Inc.; Beston Consulting Limited; Imtraff Group in collaboration with NIPPON KOEI & NUVOS Construction & Supplies Inc.; WSP Caribbean Limited; Sheladia Associates Inc.; Politecnica Ingegneria ed Architettura Societa Cooperativa in association with SRKN’gineering Limited; Rites Limited in association with CB & Associates Inc.; and Concremat Engenharia E Technologia S.A in association with GR Engineering Co. Guyana.

In upgrading the East Bank highway the Government of Guyana had approached the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for a US$100 million loan to execute the works.

In a notice which was published in the Kaieteur News last month, the Ministry had stated that the loan is being requested through the IDB’s Program to Support Climate Resilient Infrastructure Development.

Under this project, the government said it will be looking to improve road safety and ride-ability, improve utility networks where necessary, improve pedestrian infrastructure, address climate adaptation and mitigation measures while reducing congestion and delays faced by commuters traversing along the corridor.

As such, the technical engineering design proposed for Grove to Timehri by the contractor must provide a solution to the deterioration of the current road pavement and to areas where a road pavement is non-existent; road safety and traffic congestion issues throughout the roadway; the lack of safe non-motorised traffic facilities for vulnerable road users and the need for the rehabilitation of, or new, bridges across the various drainage and irrigation channels along the alignment.

The consultant, according to the Ministry, shall bear the responsibility of the engineer for the project under the IDBs regulations for Design and Build Works. The estimated implementation period of the consultancy is for 42 months.

The Ministry of Public Works was keen to note in its document that consultancy firms will be assessed based on experience in undertaking similar projects; local and or regional experience; current commitment of works under execution and current progress; use of technology to solve project related issues in past projects and references such as signed completion certificates over the past three years.