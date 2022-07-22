80 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported that within the last 24 hours, 80 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 68,627.

The Ministry via its daily dashboard revealed that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 32 persons are in institutional isolation, 866 are in home isolation and five are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 67,081 persons have recovered from the virus.