Latest update July 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

80 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Jul 22, 2022 News

Kaieteur News –  On Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported that within the last 24 hours, 80 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 68,627.

The Ministry via its daily dashboard revealed that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 32 persons are in institutional isolation, 866 are in home isolation and five are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 67,081 persons have recovered from the virus.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Top Trinidadian trainer set to arrive in Guyana today for Guyana Cup

Top Trinidadian trainer set to arrive in Guyana today for Guyana Cup

Jul 22, 2022

Kaieteur News – Another member of the Guyana Cup horseracing contingent is expected to arrive today for preparation work for the much anticipated event. The Jumbo jet Thoroughbred Racing...
Read More
STR Wood Inc. contributes over $500k to support FIDE Chess Olympiad Team

STR Wood Inc. contributes over $500k to support...

Jul 22, 2022

Sports, Youth, Scouts enhancement on agenda as GPF and AMCHAM representatives holds meeting

Sports, Youth, Scouts enhancement on agenda as...

Jul 22, 2022

Police athletic season set to start on Sunday 24th July with two events

Police athletic season set to start on Sunday...

Jul 22, 2022

Six matches played on opening night

Six matches played on opening night

Jul 22, 2022

Christianburg/Wismar, West Ruimveldt advance to final four

Christianburg/Wismar, West Ruimveldt advance to...

Jul 22, 2022

Features/Columnists

  •  So be it!

    Kaieteur News – As you get old, the feeling of nostalgia can grip you. You hold on the things which you remember from... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]