Prosecution to disclose statements on October 5

Quindon Bacchus murder…

Kaieteur News – The prosecution in the matter involving Kristoff DeNobrega, a 22-year-old member of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Branch, who is on remand for the murder of 23-year-old Quindon Bacchus, is expected to disclose statements to the defence on October 5, 2022.

DeNobrega of Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, had made his first court appearance on July 5, last, via Zoom before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which states that on June 10, 2022, he shot and killed Bacchus at Haslington Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

On Tuesday, the accused appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court. He was accompanied by his lawyer, Bernard DaSilva.

The Magistrate set the date in October, when the defence is slated to receive disclosure of the evidence and from there, a date will be set to commence the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the matter.

DeNobrega alleged in his initial statement to police that Bacchus had shot at him first during a sting operation and he was forced to return fire.

However, on the first hearing the court heard from the police prosecutor that after ballistic tests were done, it is possible that Bacchus never shot at the policeman because the gun found in his possession was “not in working order”.

The court had also heard that Bacchus was shot seven times and not six as was initially reported.

According to reports, Bacchus was shot during an alleged ‘sting operation’. Police had alleged that Bacchus was in possession of an illegal weapon and wanted to sell it. DeNobrega, who was said to be undercover at the time, had gone to transact business with him.

During the transaction, the police rank reportedly shot Bacchus dead. CCTV footage captured the moment shots were fired.

After Bacchus’ death, family members had staged a protest and called for a thorough investigation into the shooting of their loved one.

It was later announced that the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) was investigating the matter.

Reports that the accused had been released from custody had led to Bacchus’ relatives staging a another protest on the lower East Coast Demerara which had erupted into violence.

Vendors at Mon Repos were robbed, stalls were looted, vehicles were destroyed and some individuals were even beaten.

Bacchus’ relatives had condemned the violence and publicly stated that they had no part to play in it. They even made a public call for persons to desist from such actions. Police had stated that the reports were false and assured them that DeNobrega was still in custody on “open arrest”.

On Sunday July 3, the PCA, in announcing that its probe into Bacchus’ shooting was over, recommended that three officers be charged for their role in his death. A report was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali Hack, SC, for her to advice on the charges for each officer.

While reviewing the report, family members had joined opposition members of parliament on for yet another protest at Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD). There they told Kaieteur News that they will not stop in their pursuit for justice until DeNobrega is convicted and placed behind bars. They also made a public call for police brutality in Guyana to end.

In her advice, the DPP recommended that DeNobrega be charged with murder and two other policemen, Thurston Simon and Dameion McLennan, be charged with obstruction of justice. The two have also been remanded.