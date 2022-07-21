Proper conduct will be rewarded with better pay, housing

– Pres. Ali to Joint Services members at Commissioning Parade

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Apart from the awards and other celebratory activities at Wednesday’s Commissioning Parade held at Base Camp Ayanganna, Thomas Lands, Georgetown for graduating officers of the Standard Officer Course 53 and Reserve Officer Course 17, perhaps the most memorable aspect for the joint services members was when President Irfaan Ali promised to reward them with better salaries and housing.

However, for them to reap these rewards and more, President Ali pointed out that they must conduct themselves properly as members of the Joint Services.

During his keynote address to the parade, the President said, “As your Commander in Chief, I will lead the charge to ensure that in the coming years, the dignity and honour and pride that comes with this uniform will be upheld in a way in which your welfare, your salary will reflect the honour which you truly deserve.”

As the President came to the end of his 10-minute long speech, he added that he and the respective leaders of the joint services are working on a strategic plan for them (Joint Services members) to be involved in the development of the country.

According to President Ali, part of that plan entails assisting Joint Services members in owning their own homes and achieving all their academic aspirations. But for this to happen, he said, “they must be the best they can be” by representing the Force in a disciplined manner and as true patriots of the country.

“We will support your aspirations to help you in owning your own homes, we will support your aspirations of achieving academic excellence…All we ask of you is to be the best you can be and be true patriots and a true representation of the dignity that comes with the uniform you carry,” the President said.

He noted that since becoming Commander in Chief, he has heard stories of disturbing and unacceptable incidents involving “serving members of the Force.” He told the graduating officers, “Discipline is the key to success in military training” even as he urged them to learn from past mistakes and be the best examples to others who may want to follow in their footsteps.

“You have to learn to withstand every storm that may come your way in defence of what is right in defence of honour, in defence of dignity and in defence of this beautiful land, we call home here in Guyana,” he added.

At Wednesday’s Commissioning Parade, 27 officers graduated from the Standard Officer Course 53 and 40 officers graduated from the Reserve Officer Course 17.

Among those who graduated were two prison officers, two officers from the Fire Service and a member of the Guyana Police Force.

Graduating from the Reserve Officer Course were 32 males and eight females. Awards were handed out to the best graduating students from the respective courses along with other awards for best fitness student and best drill student.

Their relatives, some of them with emotions running high, turned up in their numbers to show support.