Opposition files adjournment motion to address Jagdeo corruption, bribery allegations

…delivers motion to National Assembly Clerk

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – The Parliamentary Opposition has written to Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir seeking a special adjournment of today’s National Assembly sitting to address a “definite matter of urgent public importance’, that is, “two reports which allege that Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is involved in bribery, corruption and money laundering.”

The Opposition has submitted to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, the adjournment motion which seeks to have Parliament’s intervention in ensuring an independent investigation is held into the allegations amplified in two reports by US agency, Vice News after conducting weeks of investigations into the manner of Chinese nationals conducting business in the country. The damning reports highlighted numerous Chinese nations who were unaware that they were being filmed, calling out mainly, VP Bharrat Jagdeo as the “boss” who must be bribed to get state contracts.

In a brief meeting with the press at Parliament Building on Wednesday, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton said that the Parliament is being provided with the opportunity to act correctly in addressing the revelations concerning the Vice President. He said that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is also being given an opportunity to take a stance against corruption and their response will allow citizens to see the true nature of the party. He related that the motion deals with the ‘Sugate’ issues, “particularly, the calls for a credible international investigative team to investigate the allegations of bribery and corruption levelled against VP Bharrat Jagdeo.”

The motion wants the National Assembly to call on the government to take immediate action in ensuring this “independent, credible and impartial investigation by international investigators… ” The motion says that if the Vice News allegations against Jagdeo are true, it constitutes a violation of the Laws of Guyana; that it is reported daily where individuals and organisations have expressed concern regarding the contents of the Vice News report and that they have called on the President to dismiss the VP if he refuses to vacate his post to facilitate the impartial investigation; that the Opposition itself has also called for the investigation into the allegations and that Guyana is a signatory to the UN Convention on Corruption and is obligated to honour its commitment to the said Convention. “Guyana has an obligation to live by that convention which no doubt established the need for action against corrupt activities,” the opposition leader asserted.

Alliance For Change Leader, Khemraj Ramjattan, in his submission on the matter said that the allegations come at a time when the government is currently involved in anti-corruption and anti-money laundering workshops.

“…And you have a VP of a country who literally is being baby seated by the president in connection with such serious allegations. You can’t go after the middle men or the investor when you got the boss man so much involved,” Ramjattan opined. He reiterated his party’s position to make sure there is an independent inquiry or a World Bank investigation into the matter, “and that he (VP) removes as vice president just like every other public servant who would have been interdicted, until he is clear and exonerated.”

The opposition’s motion is being put in the public domain as a way of citizens seeing that help was sought from the Parliament to ensure the law is followed and it takes its course. “So, if they (government) close the door, then they themselves are creating the conditions for other political actions which will have to be taken.”

Norton opined that he believes the diplomatic community is now waking up to what the country is dealing with when it comes to the government. He said that they are seeing that the government is a lawless one. He said the diplomatic community is waking up to the understanding that the resources that will come from oil and gas are in danger because of incompetence and corruption.