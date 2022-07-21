Man remanded to prison for killing ‘Deportee’

Latest update July 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 21, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Wednesday, 40-year-old Dexroy Ogleton of Winkle Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court before Magistrate Renita Singh and was charged with the capital offence of murder.
According to the charge, on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Main and Kent Street, New Amsterdam, Ogleton murdered Jermaine Elias called ‘Deportee’. He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded until August 21, 2022.
Eyewitness, 26-year-old Kevin Chesney, had said that sometime around noon, he was sitting at the Superbet outlet located at Main and Kent Streets, New Amsterdam “playing games” while Elias was also at the Superbet “just hanging around” as he usually would. Chesney said at some point, Elias ventured out on the main road and seemed to be involved in an argument with the accused who was on his bicycle at the time.
He added that Elias grabbed a mop stick and started to “fire lashes” about Ogleton’s body. The accused, he said, reached into a bag he had on his person, pulled out a “grass knife” and “started firing back at him.” According to Chesney, one of the chops fired connected to the victim’s throat in the process. The victim fell onto the public road and reportedly bled to death in a matter of minutes.
Chesney revealed that the accused then picked up his bicycle and rode to the Central Police Station to report the matter and turn himself in.
Police turned up at the scene approximately 10 minutes after the incident and transported Elias’ lifeless, bloody corpse to the Arokium Funeral Home.
