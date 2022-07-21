Internationally acclaimed horse racing commentator arrives in for Guyana Cup

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee has contracted the services of the internationally acclaimed horseracing commentator Nic Chadee. The Trinidadian has a broad career spanning over 23 years in horseracing, holding the positions of commentator and administrator. His formal training was received from the legendary track announcer Tom Durkin at Belmont Park in New York and has been a guest announcer at the Ellis Park Kentucky, Caymanas Park Jamaica and Royal St. Lucia Turf Club.

A track announcer is an integral part of Horseracing and the overall race experience. The track announcer is the equivalent of a sportscaster that you can hear or see on TV, radio, or live at the track. His function is to describe the progress of a race, either for on-track or radio and TV fans. Each commentator is given a list of each day’s entrants for each race for example, the horses names, numbers, the jockeys’ names, colours, owners’ names and trainers names, etc.

Then it’s a matter of practice and experience to keep all that information available, while the race is being run. Mostly, the commentators use the horses’ names only during a race – that is pretty much all that the bettors are interested in. Each racehorse has a fairly large number attached to either the side of the saddle or a bit further up closer to the reins. These numbers are given to the visitors at horse races on a script, most likely giving the horse’s name and how adept he is at racing or which position he won on his last race.

The entire structure and execution of the Guyana Cup races are paramount to the JJTRC for 2022. Countless man hours are being put in to ensure there are no hiccups that will in turn set the wrong president for future racing events.

When contacted Mr. Chadee outlined, “I have been an announcer in horseracing in Guyana for over 10 racing events. No stranger to the Guyana Cup, my experience has been nothing short of exciting. This year the buzz around Guyana Cup has been tremendous and I am honoured to host such a prestigious event for the JJTRC and by extension Guyana. The thousand of screaming voices is what actually fuels my drive and enthusiasm on race day. Because of the two year gap in racing, patrons have been starving and now the wait is over. I intend to offer my administrative assistance to ensure horse owners, groomers, jockeys and the fans receive the best Guyana Cup ever.”

The journey continues to the biggest Horse Racing Event in the Caribbean carded for Sunday 14th August at the Rising Sun turf Club. Over GUY$30,000,000 in cash and prizes are to be won so this year the competition is expected to be stiff. The organisers are saying, ‘Get there before noon to avoid the rush and remember indoor parking is available for over 1,000 cars. Let’s all join together for this spectacular presentation, Guyana Cup 2022!’

This event was made possible through our title sponsor Banks DIH and supporting sponsors Guinness, XM Rum, Smirnoff Vodka, Hop House 13, Johnny Walker, S. Jagmohan, A&R Security, Vals Construction, Forester Lumber Yard, Air Services, Kings Jewelry World, K&P Project Management, JS Guyana, Aronco, Auto Toy Store, BM Soat, Club Neutraal, Japarts, AJM Enterprise & Jumbo Jet.