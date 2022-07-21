Herstelling Raiders FC assist players

Herstelling Raiders FC of East Bank Demerara has lent assistance to two of its U17 players.

The players that benefitted were Xavi Atkinson and Shamar Haynes; they both received playing shoes from the club.

Both presentations were made recently at Block V ground, Herstelling where the club usually stage its training sessions.

The club’s head Coach Devnon Winter urged both players to work hard on their game so as to achieve their goals.