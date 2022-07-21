Latest update July 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Herstelling Raiders FC assist players

Jul 21, 2022

Herstelling Raiders FC of East Bank Demerara has lent assistance to two of its U17 players.

Parbatie Winter, the club’s equipment and executive member and the club’s founder and head Coach Devnon Winter present the shoes to players Xavi Atkinson and Shamar Haynes.

The players that benefitted were Xavi Atkinson and Shamar Haynes; they both received playing shoes from the club.

Both presentations were made recently at Block V ground, Herstelling where the club usually stage its training sessions.

The club’s head Coach Devnon Winter urged both players to work hard on their game so as to achieve their goals.

 

 

 

