Herstelling Raiders FC assist players

Latest update July 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 21, 2022 Sports
Herstelling Raiders FC of East Bank Demerara has lent assistance to two of its U17 players.
The players that benefitted were Xavi Atkinson and Shamar Haynes; they both received playing shoes from the club.
Both presentations were made recently at Block V ground, Herstelling where the club usually stage its training sessions.
The club’s head Coach Devnon Winter urged both players to work hard on their game so as to achieve their goals.
Jul 21, 2022GCB U-19 two-day inter-county cricket Berbice were asked to bat on a slow track and a beach-like outfield which did not give the batters value for their for their shots. By stumps on a truncated...
Jul 21, 2022
Jul 21, 2022
Jul 21, 2022
Jul 21, 2022
Jul 21, 2022
Kaieteur News – There are two sectors in the society that unleash relentless criticism of the government of the day.... more
Kaieteur News – This column does not usually reply to criticisms made of its contents. There are two main exceptions:... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The fight for the post of leader of the ruling Conservative Party in Britain... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]