Guyanese ain’t easy eh!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Imagine before de price of sugar raise, all dem Guyanese used to pay $160 per lb. De price raise and de sugar get short pon de market. De price reach $300 per lb…if yuh lucky.

Nuff ah dem supermarket nah had sugar. De fuss time in a lang time dat sugar scarce.

Now de guvament seh how dem nah gat no sugar shortage. Dem boys nah believe suh. Dem boys also nah buying dah story bout sugar getting smuggle to Venezuela. If Venezuela bin want sugar, dem woulda smuggle it from Brazil where it far cheaper dan Guyana.

Dem boys feel dat because de West Demerara factory was down fuh a lang time dat it lead to a shortfall. Dat is wah dem boys feel. But dat nah give nobody de right fuh increase de price fuh sugar to G$300 per lb.

Dem wah bin hoping to profit from de shortage get a rude awakening. De Prezzie intervene and tell GMC fuh sell de sugar. De GMC set de price at G140 per lb fuh bag sugar and G$150 per lb fuh packet sugar.

Guess wah? Dem gat some people who complaining how de Prezzie shoulda set de price at G$80 per lb. Yuh just can’t please Guyanese.

Imagine nuff people nah had sugar fuh put in dem tea and now dem getting lil and dem want de price be half wah dem use to pay when de sugar nah bin short.

Talk half. Leff half.