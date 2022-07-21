GFF/MCYS kick off Kool Kidz Summer Futsal Festival

The value of Futsal is beginning to be realized with a collaborative effort between the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS) as they launched the Kool Kidz Summer Futsal Festival.

The Cliff Anderson Sport Hall is the venue for the inaugural run of the event, entirely sponsored by Guyana Beverages Incorporated (GBI), for children ages 6 – 10 for a period of six weeks.

Present at the significant ceremony was Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Honourable Charles Ramson Jr., GFF President, Wayne Forde and GBI General Manager, Samuel Arjoon.

In Forde’s brief opening remarks, he expressed his elation at being able to successfully begin the venture which has been in the making for some time.

Forde thought, “We wanted to have something to engage the youths over the school break and we thought how interesting it would be to introduce these young ones to the sport of football through the futsal format.”

The GFF President was very appreciative of the support he received for the MCYS and long-standing partner, GBI, for the tremendous roles they played in bring the idea to fruition.

GBI’s GM, no stranger to the football fraternity and honouring the company’s social responsibility, disclosed that it was a pleasure to once again support the youths of Guyana and assist in the development of the sport.

Arjoon, who is quite aware of the decades GBI has partnered with the GFF, stressed on the importance of building trust in partnerships so that room for development can be facilitated. The GM disclosed that Human Development and Governance are of upmost importance in his company’s index for supporting partnerships and commended the Federation for the astute governance they have displayed.

He then proceed to surprise the GFF Boss in the presence of the Minister by revealing a contract that states GBI will be sponsoring the programme for the next three years.

In 2018, the GFF and GBI collaborated to initiate the countrywide GFF Kool Kidz Grassroots Programme. It offered free, weekly and fun football sessions with qualified coaches for boys and girls aged 5-12 across the country until the pandemic made its presence felt.

Delivering the feature address was Minister Ramson, who immediately commended the works of the Federation and the input of the sponsor before he stressed on the importance of fostering good partnerships.

Minister stated that he sees the need for programmers as such and knows it is important to invest in the future of Guyana. He also mentioned the utter importance of how it is for parents to be present in their child’s development.

Meanwhile, for this programme all the coaches involved are at least D-Licensed with the likes of Wayne Dover and Vurlon Mills, among others, that will educate the lot of about 40-50 participants.