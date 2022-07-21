Latest update July 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF/MCYS kick off Kool Kidz Summer Futsal Festival

Jul 21, 2022 Sports

The value of Futsal is beginning to be realized with a collaborative effort between the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS) as they launched the Kool Kidz Summer Futsal Festival.

The coaches that are involved in the programme, with the exception of Vurlon Mills.

The participants take a photo op with the Minister of Sport, Hon Charles Ramson Jr, GFF President, Wayne Forde and GBI GM, Samuel Arjoon.

The kids were intrigued to play football on an entirely new surface.

Some of the youngsters take part in warm up drills.

The Cliff Anderson Sport Hall is the venue for the inaugural run of the event, entirely sponsored by Guyana Beverages Incorporated (GBI), for children ages 6 – 10 for a period of six weeks.

Present at the significant ceremony was Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Honourable Charles Ramson Jr., GFF President, Wayne Forde and GBI General Manager, Samuel Arjoon.

In Forde’s brief opening remarks, he expressed his elation at being able to successfully begin the venture which has been in the making for some time.

Forde thought, “We wanted to have something to engage the youths over the school break and we thought how interesting it would be to introduce these young ones to the sport of football through the futsal format.”

The GFF President was very appreciative of the support he received for the MCYS and long-standing partner, GBI, for the tremendous roles they played in bring the idea to fruition.

GBI’s GM, no stranger to the football fraternity and honouring the company’s social responsibility, disclosed that it was a pleasure to once again support the youths of Guyana and assist in the development of the sport.

Arjoon, who is quite aware of the decades GBI has partnered with the GFF, stressed on the importance of building trust in partnerships so that room for development can be facilitated. The GM disclosed that Human Development and Governance are of upmost importance in his company’s index for supporting partnerships and commended the Federation for the astute governance they have displayed.

He then proceed to surprise the GFF Boss in the presence of the Minister by revealing a contract that states GBI will be sponsoring the programme for the next three years.

In 2018, the GFF and GBI collaborated to initiate the countrywide GFF Kool Kidz Grassroots Programme. It offered free, weekly and fun football sessions with qualified coaches for boys and girls aged 5-12 across the country until the pandemic made its presence felt.

Delivering the feature address was Minister Ramson, who immediately commended the works of the Federation and the input of the sponsor before he stressed on the importance of fostering good partnerships.

Minister stated that he sees the need for programmers as such and knows it is important to invest in the future of Guyana. He also mentioned the utter importance of how it is for parents to be present in their child’s development.

Meanwhile, for this programme all the coaches involved are at least D-Licensed with the likes of Wayne Dover and Vurlon Mills, among others, that will educate the lot of about 40-50 participants.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Berbice reach 142-8 against Rising Stars

Berbice reach 142-8 against Rising Stars

Jul 21, 2022

GCB U-19 two-day inter-county cricket  Berbice were asked to bat on a slow track and a beach-like outfield which did not give the batters value for their for their shots. By stumps on a truncated...
Read More
Herstelling Raiders FC assist players

Herstelling Raiders FC assist players

Jul 21, 2022

Canada-based Guyanese Balram hits another ton (102) in Canada

Canada-based Guyanese Balram hits another ton...

Jul 21, 2022

GFF/MCYS kick off Kool Kidz Summer Futsal Festival

GFF/MCYS kick off Kool Kidz Summer Futsal

Jul 21, 2022

Internationally acclaimed horse racing commentator arrives in for Guyana Cup

Internationally acclaimed horse racing...

Jul 21, 2022

Couchman, Clement win National Under-14 Rapid Chess Tournaments

Couchman, Clement win National Under-14 Rapid...

Jul 21, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]