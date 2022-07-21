Couchman, Clement win National Under-14 Rapid Chess Tournaments

Kyle Couchman and Ciel Clement were the top male and female finishers, respectively, in the National U14 Rapid Open and Girls Chess Tournament which concluded on Saturday, July 16, at the Queen’s College Auditorium.

Twelve-year old, Kyle Couchman, was victorious ahead of 31 other boys playing in the tournament. Kyle continues to display his excellence over the board, having finished in fourth place earlier this year at the National Junior Championship, where he was also the youngest player to qualify for the event.

Meanwhile, second place went to up and coming twelve-year old, Micaiah Enoe. In third place was eight-year old, Aquilani Swaminadha, who played splendidly also taking home the prize for Best Under-12 player in the Open Tournament.

Siblings Julian Mohabir and Landon Mohabir won Best Under-10 and Best Under-8 players, respectively. The Mohabir boys continue to dominate in these categories as they both won previously in the National Junior Qualifiers Tournament earlier this year.

On the girls’ side, Clement from Region 6, who also played earlier this year in the Junior Qualifiers showed her improved skills by winning the girls category of the U14 nationals.

In second place was Maliha Rajkumar who has been competing consistently throughout the year. Third place went to Anaya Lall who is set to depart in a few days with the National Chess team that will be representing Guyana in India at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad. Chelsea Harrison was the Best Under-10 girl while Arianna Binda copped the Best Under-8 female award.

The forty young players competed in seven rounds of rapid matches with 15 minutes plus five minutes increments. Trophies were presented by Queen’s College teacher, Ms. Henry, who also serves as chess coordinator at the school, along with Chief Education Officer at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Marcel Hutson.

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) continues to offer weekly online classes to students who are taught the basics of chess, various chess tactics and how to solve chess puzzles. The GCF also offers free membership on Chesskid.com to registered students of the federation.

The tournament was conducted by FIDE Arbiters, John Lee and Anand Raghunauth. The GCF wishes to thank the board of directors of Queen’s College for providing the venue to host the tournament.

The GCF will be also be hosting the National Under-16 Rapid Chess Tournament on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Marian Academy.

Registration will be done online at guyanachess.org and the tournament will consist of the same format; 7 rounds: 15 mins+5 sec increments. Children who are not yet 16 years as of January 1, 2022, can participate.