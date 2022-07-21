Canada-based Guyanese Balram hits another ton (102) in Canada

Latest update July 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 21, 2022 Sports
Canada-based Guyanese right-handed batsman Vishal Balram chalked up another century for the second week in succession representing Leguan Warriors against All-Stars in the 2022 Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs over-40, 20-overs competition.
Playing at Littles ground in Scarborough, Balram struck 102 to help his team reached 155-3 from 15.4 overs replying to All-Stars’ challenging 154-6 from the allotment of 20-overs.
The previous Sunday, Balram, who hailed from Canal number 1 West Bank Demerara, scored 118 not out.
This time Balram (also known as Vee) clobbered 8 sixes and six fours, while he participated in a steady 115-run second-wicket stand with Moses Takoordeen who contributed 18.
Captain and West Indies over-50 player Kenny Girdharry grabbed two wickets for 23 runs from two overs.
When All-Stars batted, another Canada-based Guyanese Chintaram Ramroop made 24, while Wayne Barret scored 21 as Terry Panday took two wickets for 11 runs from his maximum three overs.
Details from the other matches in this second-division competition were not available. However, the eight-team competition will continue on Sunday with a bunch of matches across the Greater Toronto Area. Leguan Warriors will clash with Pegasus at Ashtonbee Park also in Scarborough.
Meanwhile, Balram is the leading runs scorer with 396 runs so far from seven games, while former Guyana first-class opening batsman Krishna Arjune is occupying the second spot with 165 runs.
