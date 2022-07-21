Boxing Association names shortlist for Caribbean Schoolboys/girls/Junior Championships

Latest update July 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 21, 2022 Sports
The Guyana Boxing Association has shortlisted a team of boxers for possible selection to represent Guyana at the upcoming Caribbean Schoolboys/girls/Junior Championships. The event is scheduled for August in Guyana. Terrence Poole MS, Technical Director Guyana Boxing Association released the names and the respective gyms those chosen.
The boxers and respective gyms are as follows: Vergenoegen boxing gym – 1. Glaston Winter 2. Jemuel Jones 3. Keyon Britton 4. Markel Blue 5. Garvel Hyman 6. Jevon Anthony
Pace and Power boxing gym – 1. Stephon Clarence 2. Tofina Barker (female)
Young Achievers boxing gym – 1. Ceaafa Chris 2. Ezekiel Bancroft 3. Shamaria Isaacs 4. Kendel De Monic 5. Eon Bancroft Jnr
Forgotten Youth Foundation – 1. Tequan Sampson 2. Chance Niles 3. Shaquian James 4. Josiah McPherson 5. Seon Graham 6. Dwane Baptise 7. Yusdiel Gala
Rose Hall Jammers boxing gym – 1. Roopesh Balgobin 2. Jadon Lewis 3. Isaiah Nurse 4. Shawn Sabola 5. Travis Sancho 6. Matthew Thomas 7. Joshua Thambarain 8. Arlington Johnson 9. Jahuan Haniff 10. Akhan English
The coaches chosen to prepare these young fighters are: Lennox Daniels, Francisco Roldon (Cuba), Sebert Blake, Gregory Cort and Clifton Moore.
Training will commence from Monday July 25th from 05.30hours at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and 16.00 hours at the Andrew Lewis boxing gym. All coaches of the respective gyms are asked to take note.
