Berbice reach 142-8 against Rising Stars

GCB U-19 two-day inter-county cricket

Berbice were asked to bat on a slow track and a beach-like outfield which did not give the batters value for their for their shots.

By stumps on a truncated opening day in which the entire first session was lost due to overnight and morning rain, Berbice had reached 143-8.

Tommaui Ceaser (19) and Hemendra Gurdyal (17) added 33 for the first wicket before they were both removed by Sanjay Algoo.

Mahendra Gopilall (20) and Rashad Gaffoor, who has so far top scored with 33 from 94 balls with three fours and a six, batted well before they were removed.

Romesh Bharat was unbeaten on 17, while Algoo (2-23) and Ezekiel Wilson (2-24) were the main wicket takers.

Today is the second and final day and play is scheduled to start at 9:30am. (Sean Devers)