Another COVID-19 death, 114 new cases

Kaieteur News – A 68-year-old man from Region Two is the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which on Wednesday reported that as a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,268.

In its updated COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 114 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 69,172. The dashboard data shows that three patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 persons are in institutional isolation, 874 are in home isolation and one person is in institutional quarantine.

To date, a total of 66,996 persons have recovered from the virus.