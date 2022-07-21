Agri. Ministry inks $600M in contracts

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – Almost reaching its budgetary quota for this year, the Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday signed a total of 13 contracts with three of its agencies valuing approximately $605,094,510.

The projects, which were signed in the Ministry’s boardroom, are aimed at ensuring that the Ministry enhances agriculture production in the country.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, who supervised the signing, told the heads of agencies and contractors that these projects make-up critical aspects of the budget and that they should ensure these works commence on time and finish in a timely manner.

Aiming to conclude his Ministry’s work programme before the year ends, Minister Mustapha said, “I want to implore on contractors that you all execute your work with the specification and also do it on time.” He warned them too that the Ministry will now extend any of the contracts deadline and that “when you have the opportunity of the days, please ensure you make full use of it because we are still continuing to have the heavy rainfall but some of the works that are stated here, you can work on a continuous basis.”

At the boardroom, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) inked a total of nine contracts with the largest being $251,440,000 which was given to Associated Construction Service for the extension of works on the Tacama road located in Region 10. This project, which falls under the Agriculture Development Initiatives, will provide the construction of 25km of road that will provide access to over 30,000 acres of savannah lands and grain cultivations.

NDIA also signed a contract with R. Kissoon Contracting Service worth $6,637,000 for the supply of irrigation pipes for Naburity Karasabai, Region Nine, a contract with United Contracting and Services worth $30,748,300 for the construction of a Head Regulator in Reliance, Essequibo Coast, a contract with M. Sukhai Contracting Service worth $13,849,800 for the rehabilitation of drainage structure at Dartmouth, a contract with Reliance Inc. worth $35,274,200 for the construction of a access road to Hope High Level Drainage Structure, Region Four, and a contract with Raj Civil Engineering Construction worth $34,967,920 for the construction of an intake structure at Naamryck, Region Three.

Also, three contracts were inked with the agency for the construction of a head regulator and tail wall at C1-C6 Area, Essequibo Coast. This project was divided into three lots. Lot one was awarded to H. Ramballi General Construction for $38,776,600 and Lots two and three were awarded to Technocon Investment for $59,864,200 each.

Another agency, the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), signed two contracts – one with Triple A Construction Supplies & Services which is worth $14,354,640 for the construction of a Dehydration Facility at Hope and the other with NK Engineering Services worth $8,735,503 for the retrofitting agro processing at Charity.

The Fruit and Vegetable Dehydration Facility is aimed at transforming the country’s Agriculture and manufacturing sector. The facility when constructed will be used to convert fresh fruits, nuts, and vegetables into dehydrated products. This facility will assist local producers in tapping into local and regional for dehydrated fruits and therefore, reduce products imported to the local and regional markets.

Lastly, two contracts worth $50,582,147 were awarded to Western Scientific from the Hydrometeorological Service. These contracts are for the supply, delivery and testing of Hydromet equipment Lot one – automatic absorption spectrometer and Lot two – geophysical resistivity meter.