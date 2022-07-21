Agri. Ministry inks $600M in contracts

Latest update July 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 21, 2022 News
By Allyiah Allicock
Kaieteur News – Almost reaching its budgetary quota for this year, the Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday signed a total of 13 contracts with three of its agencies valuing approximately $605,094,510.
The projects, which were signed in the Ministry’s boardroom, are aimed at ensuring that the Ministry enhances agriculture production in the country.
Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, who supervised the signing, told the heads of agencies and contractors that these projects make-up critical aspects of the budget and that they should ensure these works commence on time and finish in a timely manner.
Aiming to conclude his Ministry’s work programme before the year ends, Minister Mustapha said, “I want to implore on contractors that you all execute your work with the specification and also do it on time.” He warned them too that the Ministry will now extend any of the contracts deadline and that “when you have the opportunity of the days, please ensure you make full use of it because we are still continuing to have the heavy rainfall but some of the works that are stated here, you can work on a continuous basis.”
At the boardroom, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) inked a total of nine contracts with the largest being $251,440,000 which was given to Associated Construction Service for the extension of works on the Tacama road located in Region 10. This project, which falls under the Agriculture Development Initiatives, will provide the construction of 25km of road that will provide access to over 30,000 acres of savannah lands and grain cultivations.
NDIA also signed a contract with R. Kissoon Contracting Service worth $6,637,000 for the supply of irrigation pipes for Naburity Karasabai, Region Nine, a contract with United Contracting and Services worth $30,748,300 for the construction of a Head Regulator in Reliance, Essequibo Coast, a contract with M. Sukhai Contracting Service worth $13,849,800 for the rehabilitation of drainage structure at Dartmouth, a contract with Reliance Inc. worth $35,274,200 for the construction of a access road to Hope High Level Drainage Structure, Region Four, and a contract with Raj Civil Engineering Construction worth $34,967,920 for the construction of an intake structure at Naamryck, Region Three.
Also, three contracts were inked with the agency for the construction of a head regulator and tail wall at C1-C6 Area, Essequibo Coast. This project was divided into three lots. Lot one was awarded to H. Ramballi General Construction for $38,776,600 and Lots two and three were awarded to Technocon Investment for $59,864,200 each.
Another agency, the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), signed two contracts – one with Triple A Construction Supplies & Services which is worth $14,354,640 for the construction of a Dehydration Facility at Hope and the other with NK Engineering Services worth $8,735,503 for the retrofitting agro processing at Charity.
The Fruit and Vegetable Dehydration Facility is aimed at transforming the country’s Agriculture and manufacturing sector. The facility when constructed will be used to convert fresh fruits, nuts, and vegetables into dehydrated products. This facility will assist local producers in tapping into local and regional for dehydrated fruits and therefore, reduce products imported to the local and regional markets.
Lastly, two contracts worth $50,582,147 were awarded to Western Scientific from the Hydrometeorological Service. These contracts are for the supply, delivery and testing of Hydromet equipment Lot one – automatic absorption spectrometer and Lot two – geophysical resistivity meter.
Jul 21, 2022GCB U-19 two-day inter-county cricket Berbice were asked to bat on a slow track and a beach-like outfield which did not give the batters value for their for their shots. By stumps on a truncated...
Jul 21, 2022
Jul 21, 2022
Jul 21, 2022
Jul 21, 2022
Jul 21, 2022
Kaieteur News – There are two sectors in the society that unleash relentless criticism of the government of the day.... more
Kaieteur News – This column does not usually reply to criticisms made of its contents. There are two main exceptions:... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The fight for the post of leader of the ruling Conservative Party in Britain... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]