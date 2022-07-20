Petra launches ExxonMobil U-14 Boys and Girls Football Tournament

During a simple ceremony at the Cara Lodge, the Petra Organisation launched the third edition of the ExxonMobil Boys & Girls Under-14 Football Tournament, which is expected to kick off at the Ministry of Education Ground on Saturday, July 23, from 9:00am, weather permitting.

Attending the event was the Director of Petra, Troy Mendonca, ExxonMobil’s Community Relations Advisor, Ryan Hoppie, Minister of Sport, Honourable Charles Ramson Jr., GFF Assistant Technical Director, Brian Joseph, National Sports Commission’s Chairman, Kashif Muhammad, Assistant Director of Sport, Melissa Dow-Richardson and Education Specialist in the Office of the Minister of Education, Olato Sam.

The entire lot was ecstatic to be a part of the launch that has firmly signaled a return to some form of normalcy after the pandemic threw everything into a vacuum. What was also collectively commended was the Girls factor that has been implemented in the grassroots aspect of the tournament.

The pros of the tournament greatly outweigh the con(s) and it keeps the fans optimistic for the future. Joseph stated that the Federation is very supportive of the tournament and plans to use it as a catalyst to identify players to represent the nation alongside other GFF organised tournaments.

ExxonMobil, onboard for the third year have plunged GYD$6 Million into the Secondary Schools tournament because they are not only aware of their social responsibility but would like the see the youths benefit greatly from the support given.

A total of 36 teams are involved in this tournament which comprises of 24 male teams and 12 female teams.

In the Boys category, they will be competing in a round-robin format within six groups followed by a round-of-16 format where the final 16 teams will compete for places 1 – 16.

For the Girls, after their prelim matches, eight of the 12 teams will advance to play for positions one through eight.

These teams are competing for kind and medals to the tune of $300,000 for the victor, $150,000 for the runner up, $75,000 for third and $40,000 for fourth.

List of schools: L’Aventure, Patentia, New Campbellville, Cummings Lodge, Dolphin, East Ruimveldt, Lodge, Leonora, North Ruimveldt, St. Cuthbert’s Mission, West Ruimveldt, Freeburg, West Demerara, Golden Grove, Tutorial High, Marian Academy, Plaisance Bosco, New Central High, Houston, Charlestown, St. Winifred’s, Kingston, Tucville and Ann’s Grove.