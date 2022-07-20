Nandu (80) leads Kaieteur Cricket Club to victory in Canada

West Indies under-19 player Matthew Nandu churned out another impressive performance in Canada while representing Kaieteur Cricket Club in the 2022 Brampton-Etobicoke and District Cricket League Premier 50-over Conference competition on Saturday against GT Blizzards.

The left-handed Nandu struck an unbeaten 80 to inspire his team to a comfortable five-wicket win at Laurel ground in Waterloo, West Toronto. GT Blizzards reached a respectable 242 all out off 49.5 overs, while Kaieteur responded with 244-5 in the 36th over.

Nandu, who has been selected in the Guyana Amazon Warriors side as a young player for this year’s Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament, tucked away eight fours and a six during his 76-ball occupation at the crease.

Matthew’s cousin Miguel Nandu also made an impression with the bat to score 53, while Abhinax Dikshit and Mahendra Jaipersaud scored 42 and 24 respectively to offer good assistance.

Sarthak Ganidhi and Rahul Mittah captured two wickets each.

After GT Blizzards won the toss and decided to bat first, their innings got some momentum from Jatin Agicha with a fine 66, while Eshaan Giridhar made 54 and 39 from Nitin Sharma.

Seamer Daniel Argunen grabbed three wickets for 33 runs from seven overs to be the top-bowler for the winning combination. Miguel Nandu, the leggy, also bowled well to finish with 2-18 in his six-over outing.

The competition is set to continue this weekend.