Latest update July 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man wounded during gunplay in Kitty

Jul 20, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A shoot out on Monday between two men in front of the Mantra Restaurant and Longue has landed one of them in the police lock-ups and the other hospitalised with a gunshot wound to his armpit.

Nursing the gunshot wound at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, is Deon Jerrick 26. According to police the alleged “shootout” took place around 01:30hrs on Lamaha Street, Kitty.  The incident was described by eyewitnesses as a “wild west movie scene” and reportedly began with an argument between the two men. Police did not state what they were arguing over but related that it escalated and the men drew guns on each other.

They reportedly fired at each other and one of them, Jerrick, was struck with a bullet just below his left-side armpit. The other man identified as a 28-year-old then reportedly turned around and sprinted away south along Lamaha. One of Jerrick’s friends rushed to his assistance and took him the hospital where he was admitted for treatment. Police later managed to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

2022 Bartica Summer Splash Regatta…Randy, Belle, Scott & Gonsalves to headline Powerboat Racing Sunday

2022 Bartica Summer Splash Regatta…Randy, Belle, Scott &...

Jul 20, 2022

Kaieteur News – The history of powerboat racing in Bartica has been well documented over the years at Easter time as well as the more recent, Summer Regatta.Being held under the slogan,...
Read More
Petra launches ExxonMobil U-14 Boys and Girls Football Tournament

Petra launches ExxonMobil U-14 Boys and Girls...

Jul 20, 2022

Guyana Cup road show set for launch on Friday at Stabroek Square

Guyana Cup road show set for launch on Friday at...

Jul 20, 2022

BBHCC’s 4-team cricket & BBQ set for Aug 21

BBHCC’s 4-team cricket & BBQ set for Aug

Jul 20, 2022

Berbice Shotokan Karate Association holds grading exercise

Berbice Shotokan Karate Association holds grading...

Jul 20, 2022

Discipline should be your watchword – ECC President Nadir tells youths as camp concludes

Discipline should be your watchword – ECC...

Jul 20, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]