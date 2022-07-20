Man wounded during gunplay in Kitty

Kaieteur News – A shoot out on Monday between two men in front of the Mantra Restaurant and Longue has landed one of them in the police lock-ups and the other hospitalised with a gunshot wound to his armpit.

Nursing the gunshot wound at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, is Deon Jerrick 26. According to police the alleged “shootout” took place around 01:30hrs on Lamaha Street, Kitty. The incident was described by eyewitnesses as a “wild west movie scene” and reportedly began with an argument between the two men. Police did not state what they were arguing over but related that it escalated and the men drew guns on each other.

They reportedly fired at each other and one of them, Jerrick, was struck with a bullet just below his left-side armpit. The other man identified as a 28-year-old then reportedly turned around and sprinted away south along Lamaha. One of Jerrick’s friends rushed to his assistance and took him the hospital where he was admitted for treatment. Police later managed to apprehend the fleeing suspect.