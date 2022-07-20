Guyana Skipper talks to youths at MSC Cricket Academy

– Ten more students register yesterday

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Yesterday at the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) on Thomas Road, Guyana’s most successful First-Class Captain, former West Indies batter, Leon Johnson took time out from his busy schedule to share his cricketing knowledge with the over 70 enthusiastic participants of the Malteenoes Cricket Academy which commenced on Monday.

The two-week Academy, the first since 2018 due the Pandemic, is catering for both male and female participants within the age range of 7-18 years.

Yesterday, 10 more students registered and according to the club which was founded in 1902, anyone between the ages of 7-18 can still register.

Yesterday Johnson, the only Captain in the Region to win five consecutive titles, told the gathering about the role the batters play in building an innings scoring runs.

Johnson, the only batter to score a regional U-19 double century, also told the aspiring Guyana and West Indies players about the importance of occupying the crease and assessing the pitch conditions.

With nine Tests and six ODIs to his name, the left-handed Johnson told youngsters how to build partnerships.

Later in the day the students had drills with hitting, rolling and the stationary ball at National Park Tarmac where they did batting drills on Monday.

With the Malteenoes ground unavailable due to recent rainy weather, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson, has allowed the use of the National Gymnasium and the National Park for physical work.

Malteenoes held the first National Cricket Academy in the Caribbean in 1993 under the Presidency of then President Claude Raphael and the last Academy was scaled down event in 2018.

This Academy, which includes participants from all three Counties, has been well supported by corporate Guyana with Remote Media being the main sponsor.

Guyana Beverages, Associated Brands, Massy Stores Providence, Jacobs Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Fireside Grill & Suites, Star Party Rentals, Trophy Stall, DeSinco Trading, Exotic, Shawn Holder Brokerage, Banks DIH Ltd, Ministry of Culture Youth & Sport, Stanley Phillip’s Printing, GCB, HJ 94.1 Boom FM & 96.1 Voice FM the Banging Station, have supported the year’s Academy.