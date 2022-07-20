Guyana Cup road show set for launch on Friday at Stabroek Square

As the excitement builds, the promotion continues for the much anticipated Guyana Cup 2022 carded for Sunday 14th August at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice. Downtown Georgetown is expected to be a spectacle of excitement as the Guyana Cup Road Show kicks off with a street parade all culminating at the Starbroek Market Square from 2pm.

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee has taken their advertising campaign to a whole new level with an articulated Truck & 45 feet music trailer outfitted with an all new state of the art linear ray sound system from entertainments finest Crown Vibes Sound Company.

The road show will commence at 1pm from AJM Enterprise’s showroom located in Ogle on the East Coast. The truck will access the Rupert Craig Highway then proceed to Avenue of the Republic and turn right onto Croal Street and park at the Stabroek Market Car Park.

Onlookers will be treated to the sounds of international acts and our top local acts that are scheduled to perform at Guyana Cup 2022. The Guyana Cup models will be present on the truck creating the ultimate atmosphere for the promotion of the largest horseracing event in the Caribbean. Patrons can look forward to the action streaming live on Boom 94.1FM from 3pm to 6pm, hosted by Casual & Renatha Bailey.

The event has grabbed the attention of the masses with the announcement of most sought after dancehall artiste, Skillibeng. With this mega concert being his debut in Guyana he is expected deliver a performance on par with some of the largest music festivals in UK and America.

Richie Prittipaul, CEO of Crown Vibes Sound Company, indicated to our news room, “I was contacted by Mr. Nasrudeen “Junior” Mohamed to execute the Guyana Cup Horse Race for the fourth consecutive year. He gave me a vivid scope of the vision for 2022 which is expected to double our output in previous years. Our name and production services are house hold name in Guyana through our international production services. He then indicated his interest in a 45-foot trailer that will create the ultimate mood to promote the Guyana Cup. This Friday Georgetown will witness a production on a smaller scale to Guyana Cup, but yet still feel the power that can be expected on August 14th.”

The countdown has begun to the biggest Horse Racing Event in the Caribbean carded for Sunday 14th August at the Rising Sun turf Club. Over GUY$30,000,000 in cash and prizes are to be won so this year the competition is expected to be stiff.

The organisers are encouraging fans, ‘Get there before noon to avoid the rush and remember indoor parking is available for over 1,000 cars. Let’s all join together for this spectacular presentation, Guyana Cup 2022!’

This event was made possible through title sponsor Banks DIH and supporting sponsors Guinness, XM Rum, Smirnoff Vodka, Hop House 13, Johnny Walker, S. Jagmohan, A&R Security, Vals Construction, Air Services, Kings Jewelry World, K&P Project Management, JS Guyana, Aronco, BM Soat, Club Neutraal, Japarts, AJM Enterprise & Jumbo Jet.