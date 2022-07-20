GCA beat East Bank Demerara by 70 runs

Latest update July 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 20, 2022 Sports
Georgetown Cricket Association beat East Bank Demerara by 70 runs (DL method) when the teams collided in the Demerara Cricket Board Inter County U19 tournament which continued recently at LBI.
Batting first, GCA made 209 all out and restricted East Bank for 139-8. Rivaldo Phillips top scored for GCA with 72 while Shamar Yearwood made 47, Myhiem Khan 26 and Riyad Latif 22. Anthon Lim captured 4-32 while Deonarine Dindial had 2-28 and Krsna Singh 2-41.
Lim led East Bank batting with 68 while Dindial made 32 and Dravid Manohar 16. Latif claimed 4-41 and Kelvin Gordon 2-11.
Jul 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022
