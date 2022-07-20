Latest update July 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

F and H, Providence and Mix Up/Hammer advance to semis

Jul 20, 2022 Sports

– Gold is Money draw bye to final

Kaieteur News – F and H, Providence and Mix Up/Hammer will contest the semi finals of the National Sports Commission Dominoes competition which continued on Monday night at Dynasty.

The final of the NSC dominoes competition will be contested on Thursday at Strikers SC.

F and H turned in a commendable performance to beat Providence and Spartans in their latest fixture. F and H marked 78 games to beat Providence with 75 and Spartans on 73.

Providence chalked up 73 games to win their encounter ahead of Gold is Money who made 71 and NL with 61.

Earlier, Hustlers managed 83 games; winning ahead of Gold is Money with 80 and OPKO 75.

Gold is Money drew the bye to the final which will be contested on Thursday night at Strikers Sports Club. Meanwhile, Mix Up and Hammer cop best dressed team prize of $60,000.

The winning team is set to receive $300,000 with $200,000 and $100,000 going to the second and third place finishers.

The Most Valuable Player will receive $10,000. Big Boss Transportation Services is also on board.

