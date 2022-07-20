F and H, Providence and Mix Up/Hammer advance to semis

Latest update July 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 20, 2022 Sports
– Gold is Money draw bye to final
Kaieteur News – F and H, Providence and Mix Up/Hammer will contest the semi finals of the National Sports Commission Dominoes competition which continued on Monday night at Dynasty.
F and H turned in a commendable performance to beat Providence and Spartans in their latest fixture. F and H marked 78 games to beat Providence with 75 and Spartans on 73.
Providence chalked up 73 games to win their encounter ahead of Gold is Money who made 71 and NL with 61.
Earlier, Hustlers managed 83 games; winning ahead of Gold is Money with 80 and OPKO 75.
Gold is Money drew the bye to the final which will be contested on Thursday night at Strikers Sports Club. Meanwhile, Mix Up and Hammer cop best dressed team prize of $60,000.
The winning team is set to receive $300,000 with $200,000 and $100,000 going to the second and third place finishers.
The Most Valuable Player will receive $10,000. Big Boss Transportation Services is also on board.
Jul 20, 2022Kaieteur News – The history of powerboat racing in Bartica has been well documented over the years at Easter time as well as the more recent, Summer Regatta.Being held under the slogan,...
Jul 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022
Kaieteur News- This is the third occasion in my 34-year columnist career that I have mentioned an analysis by Mr. Ben Carter.... more
Kaieteur News – A few decades ago, a woman used to appear on a private television station. She purported that medicine... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The fight for the post of leader of the ruling Conservative Party in Britain... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]