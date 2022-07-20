Latest update July 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Discipline should be your watchword – ECC President Nadir tells youths as camp concludes

Jul 20, 2022 Sports

President of the Everest Cricket Club and Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Manzoor Nadir told the youths that discipline plays an important role as they endeavor to make cricket their career.

Participants at the closing ceremony of the camp. (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

Speaking the conclusion of the club’s one week live-in cricket camp, Nadir reminded that discipline helps players to stay focused and makes it easier to remain on top of their game.

He added that discipline assists to make sacrifices in the present for a better life in the future and creates positives habits. Nadir also spoke about the benefits of playing the game and pleaded with the parents to ensure their children are punctual at practice sessions.

Coaches Saheed Mohamed and Travis Mohamed encouraged the youths to be consistent with their training and to support each other.

The live-in camp made a return after a 2-year’s absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was held under the theme, “Prepare today for a better tomorrow.”

Participants were given lessons on batting, bowling, fielding, captaincy, field placing and careers in and around cricket.

Among the sponsors were Clear Waters, Sterling Products Limited, Narine’s Liqour Store, Parliament Office, Bounty Farm Limited, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Toucan Industries, General Marine, Metro, Mattai’s Food Market, Ariel Enterprise, Ravin Radiator Works, AP Ranch, Bakewell, Coss Cutters, China Wholesale and Gain Mart. (Zaheer Mohamed)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

2022 Bartica Summer Splash Regatta…Randy, Belle, Scott & Gonsalves to headline Powerboat Racing Sunday

2022 Bartica Summer Splash Regatta…Randy, Belle, Scott &...

Jul 20, 2022

Kaieteur News – The history of powerboat racing in Bartica has been well documented over the years at Easter time as well as the more recent, Summer Regatta.Being held under the slogan,...
Read More
Petra launches ExxonMobil U-14 Boys and Girls Football Tournament

Petra launches ExxonMobil U-14 Boys and Girls...

Jul 20, 2022

Guyana Cup road show set for launch on Friday at Stabroek Square

Guyana Cup road show set for launch on Friday at...

Jul 20, 2022

BBHCC’s 4-team cricket & BBQ set for Aug 21

BBHCC’s 4-team cricket & BBQ set for Aug

Jul 20, 2022

Berbice Shotokan Karate Association holds grading exercise

Berbice Shotokan Karate Association holds grading...

Jul 20, 2022

Discipline should be your watchword – ECC President Nadir tells youths as camp concludes

Discipline should be your watchword – ECC...

Jul 20, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]