Discipline should be your watchword – ECC President Nadir tells youths as camp concludes

President of the Everest Cricket Club and Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Manzoor Nadir told the youths that discipline plays an important role as they endeavor to make cricket their career.

Speaking the conclusion of the club’s one week live-in cricket camp, Nadir reminded that discipline helps players to stay focused and makes it easier to remain on top of their game.

He added that discipline assists to make sacrifices in the present for a better life in the future and creates positives habits. Nadir also spoke about the benefits of playing the game and pleaded with the parents to ensure their children are punctual at practice sessions.

Coaches Saheed Mohamed and Travis Mohamed encouraged the youths to be consistent with their training and to support each other.

The live-in camp made a return after a 2-year’s absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was held under the theme, “Prepare today for a better tomorrow.”

Participants were given lessons on batting, bowling, fielding, captaincy, field placing and careers in and around cricket.

Among the sponsors were Clear Waters, Sterling Products Limited, Narine’s Liqour Store, Parliament Office, Bounty Farm Limited, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Toucan Industries, General Marine, Metro, Mattai’s Food Market, Ariel Enterprise, Ravin Radiator Works, AP Ranch, Bakewell, Coss Cutters, China Wholesale and Gain Mart. (Zaheer Mohamed)