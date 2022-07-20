Latest update July 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Berbice Shotokan Karate Association holds grading exercise

Jul 20, 2022 Sports

The Berbice Shotokan Academy Dojos (Albion and Canje) held its second karate examination for 2022 at the Albion Sports Complex on the 17th July, 2022 from 11.00hrs to 12.30hrs.

The successful students and Instructors take a photo after the exercise.

Examiner Shihan Amir Khouri 7thDan from Georgetown, assisted by Sensei Clinton Moriah 6th Dan and Sensei Hazrat Ali 6th Dan, both from the Ancient County, conducted the examinations.

With excited parents watching their children go through their routine the following were the results:-

Promoted

Jurisa Deochand from 10 Kyu white to 8 Kyu yellow belt.

Neil Madramootoo from 10 Kyu white to 6B kyu green belt.

Saafir Ali from 7Kyu orange to 6Kyu green belt.

Denesh Narine from 6Kyu green to 4BKyupurple belt.

Noorisha Harrinarine from 4Kyu purple to 3Kyu brown belt.

Ronald Arjune from 4Kyu purple to 3 Kyu brown belt.

Sameer Mohamed from 3 Kyu brown to 2Kyu brown belt.

Classes continue under Sensei Hazrat Ali 6th Dan at Albion and Canje and he can be contacted on Telephone No. 616 – 6470 and Sensei Clinton Moriah 6th Dan at New Amsterdam and he can be contact on Telephone No. 613 – 8045.

Shihan Amir Khouri 7th Dan is the Chairman ASK-G and President GKF. The Berbice association is a member of the Guyana Karate Federation / International Karate Daigaku / Guyana Olympic Association.

