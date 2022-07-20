BBHCC’s 4-team cricket & BBQ set for Aug 21

The Buxton Carl Hooper Cricket Club (BCHCC) presents their annual four-team anniversary coloured clothes competition and BBQ on 21st August 2022 at The Buxton Community Centre Ground.

BBQ will be served from 2 pm and Cricket starts at 9 am. Tickets cost $1,500.

The Buxton Cricket Club was founded in 1992 and was involved in many Tapeball competitions before being officially launched as the Buxton Carl Hooper Club in 2002 when Hooper was appointed as Captain of the West Indies cricket team.

The BCHCC is presently one of top teams in the East Coast First Division cricket and last month held their elections with Esse Peters being retuned unopposed as President.

“We have to work hard to erase the bad image people have of Buxton and we feel that sports provides a great opportunity for us to show that while every area in Guyana has good and bad people, Buxton can produce more people like Andries who are well educated and able to represent their country in sports,” Peters said.

Former National U-19 Cricketer and National Footballer Clive Andries is Buxton’s most prominent Sports Person. (Sean Devers)