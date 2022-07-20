BBHCC’s 4-team cricket & BBQ set for Aug 21

Latest update July 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 20, 2022 Sports
The Buxton Carl Hooper Cricket Club (BCHCC) presents their annual four-team anniversary coloured clothes competition and BBQ on 21st August 2022 at The Buxton Community Centre Ground.
BBQ will be served from 2 pm and Cricket starts at 9 am. Tickets cost $1,500.
The Buxton Cricket Club was founded in 1992 and was involved in many Tapeball competitions before being officially launched as the Buxton Carl Hooper Club in 2002 when Hooper was appointed as Captain of the West Indies cricket team.
The BCHCC is presently one of top teams in the East Coast First Division cricket and last month held their elections with Esse Peters being retuned unopposed as President.
“We have to work hard to erase the bad image people have of Buxton and we feel that sports provides a great opportunity for us to show that while every area in Guyana has good and bad people, Buxton can produce more people like Andries who are well educated and able to represent their country in sports,” Peters said.
Former National U-19 Cricketer and National Footballer Clive Andries is Buxton’s most prominent Sports Person. (Sean Devers)
Jul 20, 2022Kaieteur News – The history of powerboat racing in Bartica has been well documented over the years at Easter time as well as the more recent, Summer Regatta.Being held under the slogan,...
Jul 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022
Kaieteur News- This is the third occasion in my 34-year columnist career that I have mentioned an analysis by Mr. Ben Carter.... more
Kaieteur News – A few decades ago, a woman used to appear on a private television station. She purported that medicine... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The fight for the post of leader of the ruling Conservative Party in Britain... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]