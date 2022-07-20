Latest update July 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Alleged arsonist wanted for murder of Mahdia woman  

Jul 20, 2022 News

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – An alleged arsonist is now wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Nariman Latifan, 55, the Essequibo woman, who was on July 6 last found brutally murdered in Mahdia, Region Eight.

Police issued a wanted bulletin for the alleged arsonist on Tuesday and identified as, 48-year-old Dexter James also known as Limuel Alphonso. His last known addresses were given as Campbelltown Village Mahdia. If anyone knows where Alphonso might be, they are asked make contact with police, 226-6978, 225-8196, 227-1611, 225-2317, 225-8196, 638-8440 or the nearest police station.

Murdered in Mahdia, Nariman Latifan

Wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Nariman Latifan, Dexter James also known as Limuel Alphanso

James or Alphonso is labeled as a notorious character in the mining town. He is accused of wounding someone and even setting a house on fire at Mahdia. Police had issued a wanted bulletin for him in June this year, stating that he had committed those offences in September 2021.

Somehow he has managed to elude police in that district and has been a menace to Mahdia residents since. One individual said that the alleged arsonist had threatened him during an argument they had some time back before running away.

Police now believe that he might have some knowledge about Latifan’s murder. Latifan better Known as “Nari” had gone missing from her Salbura backdam home on July 5, 2020 last. Her hammock was chopped down and the house she shared with her husband, ransacked.

Blood stains were seen on their veranda and burnt body parts were found a short distance behind the house. A day later detectives found her battered remains disposed in an area close by. Someone had beaten her and then used presumably a rope or a chord to strangle her.

Police believe that her killer could be a miner who she and her husband had granted shelter sometime ago and they believe that the alleged arsonist now wanted for questioning in relation to her murder could help them solve the case.

