Latest update July 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

2022 Bartica Summer Splash Regatta…Randy, Belle, Scott & Gonsalves to headline Powerboat Racing Sunday

Jul 20, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The history of powerboat racing in Bartica has been well documented over the years at Easter time as well as the more recent, Summer Regatta.Being held under the slogan, ‘Summer Splash’ this year’s edition of this always highly anticipated spectacle being held under the auspices of the Bartica Business Development Committee (BBDC) promises to continue the rich rivalry among the Belle’s, Scott’s, Gonsalves, and Sanjay Ramkissoonin the Formula One Class races, ‘where the big boys play.’

Randy Belle and his machine, ‘Quantum’, at the Easter Regatta.

The Easter Regatta in April this year was a bounce-back event after the covid-19 global pandemic halted the event for a couple of years, and it did see the Randy Belle vs Dave Scott vs Neil Gonsalves shindig return but it was short-lived as Scott developed early mechanical challenges in the opening race which eventually ended any further participation in the event.
Belle, it was who went on to dominate the remainder of the day’s races and walked away with the Champion Driver accolade and a very handsome financial package.

Dave Scott’s ‘Jaguar’

However, come this Sunday, July 24th, 2022, Scott is promising to turn back the tables while Gonsalves is also promising to upset both his rivals on a day that is sure to be a fabulous one for the fans and supporters of all three competitors.
Apart from the tactics that would be employed by the men at the controls, millions of dollars have been invested to build unbeatable engines that each will expect to give them the edge over the other. A bit of luck too must be added to the ingredients to ensure a fun-filled day minus any mechanical issues.
The organisers are set to introduce the first-ever, Female Bikini Kayak Race. Following are the events that would be contested.
Three (3) Formula-one Races, Three (3) 200-HP Races, Three (3) 90-HP Races, Three (3) 40-HP Races, Two (2) Jet Ski Races (open), One (1) Female Bikini Kayak Race, One (1) 200-HP Bush Boat Race.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

2022 Bartica Summer Splash Regatta…Randy, Belle, Scott & Gonsalves to headline Powerboat Racing Sunday

2022 Bartica Summer Splash Regatta…Randy, Belle, Scott &...

Jul 20, 2022

Kaieteur News – The history of powerboat racing in Bartica has been well documented over the years at Easter time as well as the more recent, Summer Regatta.Being held under the slogan,...
Read More
Petra launches ExxonMobil U-14 Boys and Girls Football Tournament

Petra launches ExxonMobil U-14 Boys and Girls...

Jul 20, 2022

Guyana Cup road show set for launch on Friday at Stabroek Square

Guyana Cup road show set for launch on Friday at...

Jul 20, 2022

BBHCC’s 4-team cricket & BBQ set for Aug 21

BBHCC’s 4-team cricket & BBQ set for Aug

Jul 20, 2022

Berbice Shotokan Karate Association holds grading exercise

Berbice Shotokan Karate Association holds grading...

Jul 20, 2022

Discipline should be your watchword – ECC President Nadir tells youths as camp concludes

Discipline should be your watchword – ECC...

Jul 20, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]