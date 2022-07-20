2022 Bartica Summer Splash Regatta…Randy, Belle, Scott & Gonsalves to headline Powerboat Racing Sunday

Kaieteur News – The history of powerboat racing in Bartica has been well documented over the years at Easter time as well as the more recent, Summer Regatta.Being held under the slogan, ‘Summer Splash’ this year’s edition of this always highly anticipated spectacle being held under the auspices of the Bartica Business Development Committee (BBDC) promises to continue the rich rivalry among the Belle’s, Scott’s, Gonsalves, and Sanjay Ramkissoonin the Formula One Class races, ‘where the big boys play.’

The Easter Regatta in April this year was a bounce-back event after the covid-19 global pandemic halted the event for a couple of years, and it did see the Randy Belle vs Dave Scott vs Neil Gonsalves shindig return but it was short-lived as Scott developed early mechanical challenges in the opening race which eventually ended any further participation in the event.

Belle, it was who went on to dominate the remainder of the day’s races and walked away with the Champion Driver accolade and a very handsome financial package.

However, come this Sunday, July 24th, 2022, Scott is promising to turn back the tables while Gonsalves is also promising to upset both his rivals on a day that is sure to be a fabulous one for the fans and supporters of all three competitors.

Apart from the tactics that would be employed by the men at the controls, millions of dollars have been invested to build unbeatable engines that each will expect to give them the edge over the other. A bit of luck too must be added to the ingredients to ensure a fun-filled day minus any mechanical issues.

The organisers are set to introduce the first-ever, Female Bikini Kayak Race. Following are the events that would be contested.

Three (3) Formula-one Races, Three (3) 200-HP Races, Three (3) 90-HP Races, Three (3) 40-HP Races, Two (2) Jet Ski Races (open), One (1) Female Bikini Kayak Race, One (1) 200-HP Bush Boat Race.